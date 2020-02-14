Shasta County receives funding to address dementia

The state of california is investing 4- point-5 million dollars to fight and treat dementia.

The money comes from the "health brain initiative".

Shasta county is one of 6 counties to receive this funding - shasta will receive 750- thousand dollars.

People i spoke with say it's money well spent.

My son in law's mother had it, my sister in law, and my mother in law had it// it's sad, when they dont know who you are and you're trying to talk them or they're trying to talk to you shirley roberts watched loved ones suffer from dementia&& it broke her heart.

shirley roberts watched loved ones suffer from dementia&& it broke her heart.

Through education... research... partnerships... and health care - the state is stepping up to help.

sherry mundt the vistas assisted living & memory care to have a program like this where they can tap into some of the resources as well as the care is needed is really huge.

Numbers from the california health department show about 670- thousand people suffer from dementia.

Some with mild to very advanced symptoms. and people in redding say-- this money will help.

shirley roberts lives in anderson we need that because it's disease that everybody is going to get sooner or later.

eileen young lives in shasta lake i would like my family-- if i do get it-- to make a cd of music so i could hear and make me comeback to life so i could start dancing.

And they don't want to forget the people they love.

# other counties who also received funding include: l-a... sacramento... placer... santa clara..

And san diego counties.

