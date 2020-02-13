Global  

Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files For Chapter 11 Protections

Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files For Chapter 11 Protections

Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files For Chapter 11 Protections

A New Jersey-based hedge fund is expected to take over, ending 163 years of family control.
Miami Herald publisher McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection

News publisher McClatchy Co, which operates The Miami Herald, on Thursday filed for Chapter 11...
Reuters India - Published

Newspaper chain McClatchy files Chapter 11 bankruptcy after pension woes, print declines

Newspaper chain McClatchy, owner of publications such as the Miami Herald and Kansas City Star, filed...
USATODAY.com - Published


lerae4428

American Citizen RT @MZHemingway: Newspaper publisher McClatchy, which stood by some of its Russia collusion hoax stories long after they were debunked, fil… 1 minute ago

happyjo16

Janey Longworth RT @DisrnNews: McClatchy, 3rd-largest newspaper publisher in U.S., files bankruptcy https://t.co/X7J3qyo1TU 7 minutes ago

ABC10

ABC10 Newspaper company McClatchy, publisher of Sacramento Bee, files for bankruptcy https://t.co/z3uo3N24lq 9 minutes ago

tradeaviator

Andrew Han McClatchy Files for Bankruptcy With Hedge Fund to Take Over https://t.co/XTHkzc0eCq 11 minutes ago


Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection [Video]Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Katie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

McClatchy, Publisher Of The Sacramento Bee And Other Newspapers, Files For Bankruptcy Protection [Video]McClatchy, Publisher Of The Sacramento Bee And Other Newspapers, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

The publisher of the Sacramento Bee, the Miami Herald and dozens of other newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:28Published

