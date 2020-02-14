Global  

Dubas' grand slam lifts Alvernia in tournament opener

Crusaders rally past Lebanon in MAC Commonwealth first round
Dubas' grand slam lifts Alvernia in tournament opener

A major the alvernia baseball moscaritolo:>>>dan >>>dan moscaritolo:the alvernia baseball team being a major player in the mac commonwealth title discussion is about as common as the sun rising tomorrow.

The top-seeded crusaders opened the conference tournament out in york against lebanon valley.

Sam marcinek made the trip for us, and has the recap.

3 3 john catchmark on the mound, and the crusaders would provide some early run supportbottom of the 3 first...alvernia's cameron coon singles to left...2 runs score...its 2-0 top 5...lebanon valley strikes...michael puglisi smack a 2-run homer to left center...big inning for the dutchmen theyre up 4-3but the crusaders rally...bottom 7...bases loaded matt briner hits an infield single to short..now play...crusaders tie it at 4...next batter...ben dubas unleashes on a pitch...hits a towering grand slam to right...that is the difference makerfinal alvernia wins 8-4...make amends for last years first round...?from york, sam marcink 69




