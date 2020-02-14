Global  

Internships With Tech Companies Pay the Big Bucks

0
((hilary)) at the university of arkansas... there are roughly 27-thousand students enrolled.

Next weekend... seniors will take their final bow during commencement ceremonies... and then the real world really begins.

But some of those kids might want to consider doing one more summer internship.

Fox 24's alex caprariello -- live in studio -- to show us how tech companies are handing out huge amounts of money -- if you can score the gig.

((alex)) not all college kids spend their summers fetching coffee for free.

Interns who score gigs at top companies net thousands of dollars per month... according to a glassdoor list of the highest paying internships in america.

Facebook came out on top -- with a median monthly pay of eight-thousand dollars.

Microsoft, amazon, apple, and yelp were also near the top... with monthly salaries close to 65-hundred dollars.

Keep in mind... these aren't full time jobs... so those college students aren't employed year round.

But -- and it's a big but -- if they landed a full-time gig at facebook... and received the same monthly pay... that would equate to 96- thousand dollars per year.

For what it's worth... the median annual household income in the u-s is just over 56- thousand.

((alex)) college interns in 2016 made an average of 16-dollars per hour... according to the national association of colleges and employers.

But many internships aren't compensated at all.

Only 56% of college seniors who graduated in 2016 held paid internships..

Live in studio -- alex caprariello -- fox 24 news.

((hilary)) it's been around




