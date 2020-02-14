TCPS Pine Grove 2 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published TCPS tops Pine Grove in game one, 19-2. TCPS tops Pine Grove in game one, 19-2. 0

Over to tcps now.. Defending 1a champs facing pine grove.. Early on for tcps.. 2 runners on.. Cade hall rips a liner to left... a.j bratton would score.. Later on.. John mark jolly hits a liner to center...kamryn randolph scores from third... extends lead to 2-0.. Pine grove's turn.. Down 12-0.. Huneter cornelius rips a liner to left.. Goes for a single.. Later on... runners on corners...noah clark would strike out.. Tcps rolls in game 1 over pine grove.. 19-2.. The final.





