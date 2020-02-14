Global  

TCPS Pine Grove 2

TCPS tops Pine Grove in game one, 19-2.
Over to tcps now..

Defending 1a champs facing pine grove..

Early on for tcps..

2 runners on..

Cade hall rips a liner to left... a.j bratton would score..

Later on..

John mark jolly hits a liner to center...kamryn randolph scores from third... extends lead to 2-0..

Pine grove's turn..

Down 12-0..

Huneter cornelius rips a liner to left..

Goes for a single..

Later on... runners on corners...noah clark would strike out..

Tcps rolls in game 1 over pine grove..

19-2..

The final.




