Fire department fights fire and water

((stephanie))fire departments fight fires with water.

But yesterday one department had to fight a fire..

And water.

(eddie tickett / lonsdale fire department chief)i've been doing it for 46 years since the age of 12 eddie tickett has been fighting fires.but what started as a routine call for the lonsdale fire chief wednesday...(eddie tickett / lonsdale fire department chief)structure fire caused by lightningquickly became an adventure for him and his department.(eddie tickett / lonsdale fire department chief)have you ever had to deal with a situation like this before?

Nevertickett says a large shed was in flames... the only thing keeping the fire department from getting to point-a to point-b is what the department uses to fight fires itself, water(eddie tickett / lonsdale fire department chief)class iii white waterit was up to about here on this side of the treeit was swift moving flash flooding... he says they tried to put boats in the creek to get across..

But failed.

(eddie tickett / lonsdale fire department chief)almost sweep them awaya quick thinking a solution presented itself.

(eddie tickett / lonsdale fire department chief)one of the neighbors said, 'hey i have a got a bulldozer' and i said go get your bulldozerfirefighters climbed onboard..

And the bulldozer driver took them to the fire.(eddie tickett / lonsdale fire department chief)we would take five people at a time to cross with all of our equipment.

We were able to get some water on it (nelson tillery / homeowner) they wouldn't of gotten over here without that bulldozerit was nelson tillery's shed in flames.

It may have been lost -- but he says because of the persistence of the fire department..

Kept the fire from spread to his home.

(nelson tillery / homeowner)i appreciate the effort they madefor tickett -- it was ánot quiteá just another day on the job.

(eddie tickett / lonsdale fire department chief)we are proud of what we did ((stephanie))they believe lighting caused the shed to catch fire.

The homeowners have electricity now -- but no running water.

