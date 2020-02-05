Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Leaders broke ground for a new home that'll be built.

Some say this new home is only the beginning to a complete, new look for the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Out with the old..

And in with the new!

"the sullivan neighborhood revitalization initiative"..

Held "a special groundbreaking ceremony today"!

"leaders" broke ground for a new home that'll be built.

"some say"..

"this new home" is only the beginning..

To a complete "new look" for the city.

News 10's "richard solomon"..

Was there..

When the dirt was tossed.

He explains more..

About why "this house" is so special.

/////// susie..

The city of sullivan has torn down more than 80 old and crumbling homes in the community.

This new home is the first one being built under the revitalization initiative.

Some i spoke with say the new home is a fresh start.

&lt; restoring pride and bringing a fresh look back to the sullivan community..

That's just some of the things this new home will do.

"people might just think..this is just a house.

It's really apart of a much bigger picture.

To increase the value to give people hope in areas that have just suffered for so long.

" mayor clint lamb says it's time to bring life back to the community.

So..they're starting with 409 west donaldson street.

The city and partners held a special groundbreaking ceremony on thursday.

This is the first home that'll be built under the "they gotta go" program.

That program demolished older homes that were becoming an eyesore.

Mayor lamb says now...it's time to rebuild.

Starting with this 2,000 square foot home "it's just all apart of the population retention and attraction and making the city of sullivan a great place to live, work, retire, and raise our kids" the sullivan city redevelopment commission and divine construction company will bring this image to life.

Christy pearison says the home will be like no other.

"not only are new homes being built famlies are coming in" pearison is the owner of construction company.

She says the house that sat here was once in her family.

This is her way of giving back to her hometown.

"you feel the pride of being apart of that community.

As we got to be apart of growing up on this lot we get to watch another family do the same thing " [notes:] richar} pearison says you could see work begin on the property as early as next week.

They expect the home to be built..5 to 8 months from now.

Back to you.

Back to you.

Now.

Months from built..5 to 8 the home to be they expect week.

Early as next property as on the see work begin says you could pearison{richar} [notes:] thing " do the same another family do the same thing " [notes:] richar} pearison says you could see work begin on the property as early as next week.

They expect the home to be built..5



Recent related news from verified sources

What if you survived the apocalypse?

What if you survived the apocalypse?· Surviving the apocalypse is the first step, but what's next? · Head to the grocery stores,...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lubuulwachris2

Lubuulwa @GodsOwn82069618 @HustleKing01 Women have this tendency of getting complacent after settling in the relationship, n… https://t.co/TDcaJnTE25 2 seconds ago

Felix31683505

Felix is a pseudonym RT @omnialnchristo: I could watch interviews with Carthusian monks all day https://t.co/Wm9NgtH42J 2 seconds ago

kimwoossi

Kimmy ✨ Ode to Jeonghan RT @caratin_orbit: 🎂 SVT CARAT DAY GIVEAWAY 🎂 Vernon Member Set and ID Pictures Mechanics: - Just retweet and like - Reply under your bia… 2 seconds ago

blushyymuffin

Tiffany RT @rsydanz: Imagine marrying the person you’ve dated for years. Imagine god finally allow you to be with your favorite person, forever. Th… 2 seconds ago

lefettucini

Aya | functioning at 5% battery life RT @ObeyMeOfficial1: Belphegor: We all wish you a happy Valentine's Day with lots of love! Lucifer: We have planned a new event for Nightma… 2 seconds ago

BonnieR89950847

Belle South RT @JulieGirl10865: @BonnieR89950847 @stuff_charlie Right????? I gave up looking for work. Given the behavior of most I interviewed with, I… 2 seconds ago

jichoukim

치치 ( 2 🍷) I learned so many things from you, you help me seeing old things in completely new ways. I wonder if you're aware o… https://t.co/Qu8z2373tq 2 seconds ago

XELAZAID1

Death Bound RT @dog_rates: This is Remy and The Sheps. The Sheps look out for Remy so if you have a pawblem with Remy I suggest keeping it to yourself.… 2 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

23ABC 11 p.m. Top Stories for Feb. 13, 2019 [Video]23ABC 11 p.m. Top Stories for Feb. 13, 2019

Restaurants in downtown Bakersfield are bracing themselves for a busy Friday night paired with the Valentine's Day holiday. A look at how they're getting ahead of the crowds. Plus the city of Taft held..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 09:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.