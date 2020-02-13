Luke Bryan performs national anthem in Nashville 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:24s - Published Luke Bryan performs national anthem in Nashville Country music star Luke Bryan returns to Bridgestone Arena to perform 'The Star-Spangled Banner' prior to the Predators-Islanders game

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this j. I don’t wanna make waves here but so wild to me how luke bryan performs the national anthem on his knees knee and i… https://t.co/aqmTpOxnul 1 day ago Williamson Source Video: Luke Bryan Performs National Anthem at Predators Game... https://t.co/GeeezliN1f 1 day ago