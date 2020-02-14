Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Screams Vulgarities; Removed From Courtroom on February 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:01s - Published Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Screams Vulgarities; Removed From Courtroom Nia Wilson’s accused killer John Cowell was removed from his murder trial Thursday after yelling out vulgarities when prosecutors began to show a surveillance video of the fatal attack to jurors. Da Lin reports. (2-13-20)

0

