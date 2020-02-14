Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Screams Vulgarities; Removed From Courtroom

Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Screams Vulgarities; Removed From Courtroom

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Screams Vulgarities; Removed From Courtroom

Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Screams Vulgarities; Removed From Courtroom

Nia Wilson’s accused killer John Cowell was removed from his murder trial Thursday after yelling out vulgarities when prosecutors began to show a surveillance video of the fatal attack to jurors.

Da Lin reports.

(2-13-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Lee Cowell Found Guilty In Oakland BART Stabbing Death Of Nia Wilson [Video]John Lee Cowell Found Guilty In Oakland BART Stabbing Death Of Nia Wilson

Ken Bastida reports on jury finding defendant in MacArthur BART stabbing of Nia Wilson guilty (3-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:01Published

Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Claims He Hears Alien Voices [Video]Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Claims He Hears Alien Voices

Juliette Goodrich reports on bizarre testimony from defendant during fatal BART stabbing trial (2-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.