Restoration Businesses Busy

((nate)) damage restoration businesses are busy this week... following extensive flooding here in northwest arkansas.

((marissa)) knwa's erika hall shows us how crews are handling the aftermath of a soggy situation -- whether homeowners have insurance or not.

Mary ann wood, realtor - "i couldn't believe how much damage there was and i could not believe how fast it detoriated."

((erika)) people with and without flood insurance are fixing damage this week -- and it's a bit complicated for most folks.

This home in fayetteville was heavily damaged due to several inches of flood waters getting in their home.

Mary ann wood, realtor - "when i walked in i go oh my gosh there are thousands, and thousands, and thousands of dollars worth of damage."

Brian fabregas, nwa restore it, inc.

- "we're removing two feet of drywall up, we're removing pretty much anything that came in contact with the water."

((erika)) the owners are out of town... and were re-decorating when the flooding hit.

Furniture was moved out... and the house still sustained about 30-thousand dollars worth of damage.

It's now being repaired after the owners paid a five- thousand dollar deductible.

Brian fabregas, nwa restore it, inc - "i would say roughly out of the 50 to 60 calls we've had probably about 25 to 30 of them didn't have flood insurance."

Erika hall, knwa- "for many folks who don't have flood insurance--- they have a hard time figuring out when and where to start fixing the damage."

Brian fabregas, nwa restore it, inc - "the options were pretty much we try to work with them on payment plans we try to help the community get back on their feet just because of the fact of some people just dont have flood insurance."

((erika)) it's important to fix damage sooner rather than later because it takes less than 48-hours for dangerous mold to develop.

Mary ann wood, realtor - "the water that comes in is contaminated water, therefore it's not clean it's got germs in it, so for your families health you want it all cleaned up.

So financially you need to do it all and not take short cuts."

((erika)) in fayetteville -- erika hall -- knwa northwest arkansas news.

((nate)) remember... if you still have unreported flood damage... report it to your local emergency management and your insurance company -- if you have one -- as soon as possible.