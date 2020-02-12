Global  

High water levels hitting both sides of the border

High water levels hitting both sides of the border
High water levels hitting both sides of the border

One week and there is no way to repair it.

This kind of damage is happening all around lake ontario and not just in our area.

Adam chodak got a look at things in montreal and joins us live from the scene in new york.

Adam.

>> i can tell you the bridge behind me connects u.s. and canada.

There is another unwanted connection.

Fierce flooding.

>> ian ritchie is trying to save lives.

The fire chief is sending generators one way, sand bags another and boats through streets.

He has also been helping with evacuations.

>> it's not that we don't want you to stay in the houses.

The thing is for us to be able to get to you.

>> neighbors and strangers are trying to get to what emergency crews cannot.

For five sleepless days and nights many have been at it trying to outhustle the water.

>> no more arms, no more back and really difficult.

>> this was on the northern shores of the island of montreal but it's the southern shores the people of lake ontario should watch.

Only when lake st.

Lewis goes down can we expect more water being released in nosh.

Lauren steventon who has lived along st.

Louis for 30 years says this is the highest he has ever seen it meaning it may be sometime before ontario can drain.

>> people upstream want the dams open.

People downstream are saying keep them closed.

Sure there is a give and take, a tough decision to make i guess.

>> meantime the group that controls the water levels the international joint commission is maintaining their position that it is the result of an abnormal spring, not plan 2014, the new management guidelines that went into effect over the winter.

>> it is coincidental that plan 2014 went into effect at the same time that we are suffering the high water level.

Releases would have been identical.

>> and here we are, it is raining once again.

While we have been talking about the st.

Lawrence river, folks in montreal have been very concerned about the swollen ottawa river.

A two-headed monitor causing an




