About 80 Cases of Car Vandalism Reported in Evansville

Mary jane smith"she says mary i hate to tell you this, but your window's all broke out on the side of your van.

And the language i said at first wasn't very pretty."brad--shattered car windows across the city.

Leaving victims wondering who's to blamenew at five..

Police now say they have a strong lead on a possible suspect.thanks for joining us on eyewitness news, i'm brad byrd.shelley-- i'm shelley kirk.an update to a story we've been following for the past week.evansville police tell us they have spoken with a 19-year-old who may have been involved in the recent vandalism spree.

Over the past week and a half..

Officers have gotten about 80 reports of criminal mischief..most of the incidents involved car and building windows getting shot out by a bb gun.we checked with a local body shop and learned a smashed driver side window...depending on the vehicle and insurance policy..

Can cost up to 600 dollars or more to replace.police say there is a strong possibility the incidents are connected.

An indiviual act of criminal misheif to a vehicle is considered a misdemeanor,but if the same person is found to have committed all the vandalism-they could be facing a felony offense.

(jason cullum) "first and foremost we want it to stop.

So if you're that person, and you're seeing this news coverage, we are looking for you, and if you find you, you will face some serious charges, because you've actually, you've definitely crossed that threshold."shelley-- late this afternoon police say they have impounded a vehicle that could be related to the case and are talking with the owner of that vehicle.investigators are still working to identify more possible suspects.if you have information about the case..

Call the we tip hotline..that number