NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 05.08.17

I wish kelly...it was gorgeous...even though it was windy...in fact, it was my first shorts and t-shirt walk of the season and i heard my first lawn mower of the season....but today it was back to a cool, showery regime...how long will that last...i'll let you know when i return shortly our top story this evening, the katahdin woods and waters national monument is back up for debate.

The interior department announced the first ever formal public comment period for people to weigh in on some of the designations and as news source 8's ashley blackford tells us, that has some worried the title could be rescinded.

<"tents, sleeping bags, lanterns, anything to do with camping" vo: nate richardson owns this hardware store in patten.

He just expanded his business t offer more to people coming to the area to visit the katahdin woods and waters national monument."

"i doubled the square footage of my store, with the monument being the pushing, the push i needed to do that."

Vo: recently the interior department announced they would be opening up public comment again on the monument.

Katahdin is being reviewed to determine whether the designation was made with adequate public outreach.

"there was a lot of public input i believe.

I think at times there were people that were definitely against it, but definitely after it was established the support of it has gone up tremendously."

"since the designation in august, we've had a lot of forward momentum, not just with our business but within the whole town and it's been very exciting to be a part of it."

Vo: lindsay downing owns a lodge in patten.

She says the possibility of the title being rescinded is scary.

"my husband and i, part of the reason we bought this place and we had the courage to buy this place was because we ultimately knew someday something we going to become of this land."

"people will have a chance to express their opinion on the national monument, whether they're for or against it.

The 60 day public comment period begins on friday, may 12th.

Ab ns8."> ### u.s. secretary of education betsy devos is forbidding formatting rules.

Devos issued the order forbidding department officials from mandating any page or formatting rules in grant applications.

This means that future grant applications won't be rejected based on a formatting error.

This is according to a memo provided to wagm by the university of maine at presque isle.

Two grant applications from umpi's upward bound program were rejected last month for a line spacing error within two info graphics.

Program director darylen cote says regardless of funding, the program will continue in some shape or form.

### < we are not giving up the fight to have our applications for continued funding read.

Actually our college president is committed to making sure that we still provide whether we get funding or not that we are still able through umpi to provide some sort of service to our schools and to provide to the students in our particular target population.

> there is still no decision on whether the dozens of colleges upward bound grant applications that were recently rejected will be read.

Last week 32 house of representative members joined in the fight for these grants with a letter asking devos to reconsider the applications.

The next round of upward bound grant awards is expected within days.

The representatives letter also urges the department to hold back an additional 20 million dollars to fund some of the applications that were rejected for formatting reasons.

Umpi's upward bound program graduated it's 2017 class over the weekend.

Cote adds that they do still have applications for students for this summer and they are encouraging students to apply.

### vna home health hospice is moving from caribou to presque isle.

This move is because of a collaboration with the aroostook house of comfort.

The house of comfort will be the only hospice facility with this type of collaboration in the state.

News source 8 reporter sarah duncan has more.

< we were thrilled to hear that there may be the possibility of a hospice house in the area.

Vna president of home health hospice colleen hilton says the aroostook house of comfort project has opened the door to a great partnership.

We joined the partnership and have been watching and waiting with bated breath for the realization of the house of comfort.

This partnership will be a first in the state.

Very few hospice houses in the state there are three others but this is the only one that will have the home based program adjacent to it allowing both organizations to share services.

We will be able to utilize some of our staff here to move over we can share reception you know things like that but we will have dedicated hospice manager and hospice nurses and hospice cna's in the house.

It will also create more job opportunities.

We'll have options for people to do hospice at home or hospice in a facility or home health do regular home health or sometimes do a stint in the house if that's what they want to do.

While bringing more visibility and education to people about what hospice can do.

For news source 8 i'm sarah duncan.

> vna will be moving to their new location on may 19th.

Their new location will be at the house of comfort which is located 1t 18 green hill drive in presque isle.

The hospice house area of the building is scheduled to be finished sometime in the fall.

### the city of caribou is announcing its new city manager at their city council meeting right now.

Newssource 8's taylor lumpkin is live in caribou with the latest.

Taylor?

Thank you kelly.

Right now the city council meeting is underway.

At the end of this meeting the new city manager of caribou will be announced.

The interim city manager police chief michael gahagan told me that the naming of the new city manager won't be until later this evening around 8 o'clock so as soon as they announce the new manager i will be going facebook live so make sure you tune in onto our facebook page where you will get the latest updates and we'll have more information available for you on newssource 8 at 10 and 11.

Reporting live in caribou i'm taylor lumpkin.

Kelly?

Participants braved the cold for the 2017 polar dip for the aroostook special olympics.

The aroostook county knights of columbus organized the annual polar dip for the aroostook special olympics on sunday, may 7th.

The sixth annual polar dip took place at the long lake sporting club where funds were raised for the aroostook special olympics.north lakes fire and rescue's water rescue team, the ambulance service incorporated and all the volunteers together raised more than sixtyfive hundred dollars.

Registration began at 11 a.m.

And participants took the plunge at noon.

The state says there's a continued need for foster homes in maine department of health and human services commissioner mary mayhew says there's a particular need for foster families who support reunification as well as those caring for teens, sibling groups and youth with special needs.

The process for applying for a foster parenting license includes a criminal background check and a fire and safety inspection.

Maine has 1,501 licensed foster homes with 1,825 youth in care.

Last year, 905 children entered state custody, and the state says over 60 percent of children coming into care have parental substance abuse as a contributing risk factor to the abuse or neglect.

In maine, may is foster care awareness month.

This is national hospital week.

In this week's medical monday, shawn cunningham sits down with one local hospital ceo to find out where the healthcare organization is headed in continuing to provide qualitative patient care.

<00:00 presque isle tamc ceo greg lafrancois says patient safety remains the number one priority of the healthcare organization.

Greg lafrancois tamc ceo "there's a lot of things we do internally that the patient generally doesn't see every morning its kind of interesting i guess you'd compare it to a huddle in a football game and we've got a physician whose leading the huddle and we've got a group of professionals around the table and they'll go through every patient in the facility what happened in the last 24 hours and what's the plan in the future and you hear interchanges..."

Shawn cunningham no standup lafrancois says the goal of increased protocols has really helped improve care at tamc.

Lafrancois "this was more about setting up a social support for a patient upon discharge and this was something we could do sometimes you got to get out and talk to social services to find opportunities but internally we can change on a dime we have all the resources and if we determine that there's different treatment and modalities that it requires than that means we can make that happen at any given time.'

He says its all about setting the hospital up for continued success moving forward...and that includes a proactive overall plan.

Lafrancois "we're in the very early stages of looking out three years and what we need to look like in po today it's been all about the showers..marianne williams..near bath, nb today....so cold up above that some of the heavier showers produced small hail!

###### ted-lines...our cool showery weather is all about the auuper level low which i will show you in a moment....hang in there folks...no warmth and sun will be in short supply this week ###### current conditions in caribou on your screen...cool temps for this time of year around our region ##### and actually it is rather cool all the way down to baltimore ###### here's the culprit folks....look at the swirl over the ne us, the maritimes and quebec ###### here's a zoomed- in look at the cloud shield...quite extensive...and radar even showing blue for some snow on the western side of the circulation ###### doppler loop shows where the showers are right now....those little red and yellow cores are where the heavier showers are...and it is here that there could be some small hail this evening...shower should be most numerous this evening.... ###### showers again tomorrow which the weather predictor is not picking up all that well..but it is keying on the rainy night for tomorrow night...maybe even some snowflakes mixing in at higher elevations later on!

###### on to the forecast... ###### tonight...showers..

Most numerous in the evening....some with pea-sized hail...lows in the upper 30s...s winds 10 to 15 mph ###### tomorrow...cool with more showers....high in the lower 50s....se winds 5-10 mph ###### tomorrow night...rainy and raw...upper 30s...ne winds gusting to 20 mph at times ###### looking ahead ###### for wednesday the question is who is going to be running heat..with shower still in the forecast and temps not escaping the upper 40s.....thursday... mainly morning showers...low 50s...friday finally looks dry...mid 50s for highs.....saturday looks like a must get outside day....because there is a chance of wet weather returning by sunday <allergy index> <chroma key> the university of maine presque isle softball team will be competing in the uscaa national playoffs for the second straight year.

The owls were watching the selection show this afternoon and were happy to hear the news.

<nat sound:"led by nicole marucci cheers the university of maine presque isle owls.

Are the sixth seed in this year's national championship.

" :"we are excited it was a goal from the beginning of the year.

We knew we didn't take care of business like we needed to sometimes during the year.

It was exciting to see we got to live to see another day."

The owls will take on carlow in the opening round of the playoffs on monday.

The teams were scheduled to play early in the seson, but circumstances postponed that game shaw:"i think it is just where we need to be.

We want carlow.

We were scheduled to play them at the begining of the season when our bus got broken into in the bronx.

We viewed it as a game we could prove the uscaa that we deserve to be in the top tier of the top ten."

The owls graduated several players from last years team, they lack experience, but they still feel they have the talent to have a great run in the 10 team tournament.

Shaw:"we have three returners from last year and this is a whole thing for everybody.

We have a lot of people in positions where they are going have to be focused and poised.

I think we will be fine we have enough girls who have played some really competitive softball and they will be just fine."

> the owls took part in the acaa tournament this weekend.

The team stopped suny canton in the semifinals 7-2.

They then lost in the winners bracket to eventual champoni finlandia 5-3 and were then eliminated from the double elimination event by suny canton 4-2.

Emma gogan and sara packard were named to the all tournament team.

The madawaska softball team lost in the northern maine finals last year.this season has been slowed by bad weather.

The owls have played just one game so far and also have held three outside practices.

Today they traveled to mars hill to take on cahs both teams swung the bat well in the first, jenna dugal with the base hit to bring home desiree belanger from second and madawaska strikes first in this game.

Panthers didn't wait too long to respond, in the home half of the inning breann bradbury knocks in two runs on this play.

Bradbury would end up on third but the owls were able to retire the side.

Isaac will have the final on the shows tonight.

And we move over to the baseball field in mars hill, both teams looking for their first win.

A big inning here for the panthers.

Caleb harris will rip a double down the left field line as ben thomas and brayden bradbury come around to score.

Colby kingsbury is the next batter and he flairs this one into right for an rbi single as harris scores.

Central aroostook would end up scored seven times in the inning.

We'll have the final score tonight.

In softball action houlton over lee 26-0 mikayla fitzpatrick pitched the shutout for the shiretowners.

In other baseball and softball houlton at lee hodgdon at east grand fort kent at fort fairfield ppd may 18th washburn at lcs/mssm ppd softball plays on saturday may 13th and baseball will play on may 23rd tennis presque isle at madawaska doubleheader, the presque isle girls team won their first match 4-0 as neither side fielded a second doubles team.

Fort kent at houlton ppd may 15th austin theriault had another top five finish this weekend in the arca race at talladega.

Theriualt led 30 laps in the race and finished fourth place.

Justin haley pikced up the win in his first event at talladega.

Theriault increased his point lead to 65 points over shane lee.

Washburn's carsyn koch ran the fastest women's 800 meters in ncaa division ii this season with a mark of 2:04.88 at stanford university's payton jordan invitational.

The junior now owns the fastest times in the country in two events this year.

She ran 4:12.19 in the 1,500 meters three weeks ago at the azusa pacific bryan clay invitational.