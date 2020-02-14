Corning Garden Club Annual Plant Sale, Forum, Book Signing

Nick perreault the corning garden club is continuing its mission of sharing information for the education and beautification of our community.

By doing that, it's hosting its annual plant sale this saturday.

Corning bureau chief michelle ross is live from our bureau with more.

That's right john, and it's not just a plant sale - the club is having a range of speakers in addition to a book signing.

Its first-ever natural gardening forum will feature three experts will present information on composting, native gardening, and how to attract birds to your yards.

One of the founding members says what's special about the sale is that the plants come from other members' gardens, so its known that the plants will grow in other parts of the area.

Elizabeth whitehouse: "they haven't been raised in a greenhouse with loads and loads of fertilizer in sterile potting mixes.

They've grown in the ground, and they've grown here, and they've come through at least one, but probably four or five winters in upstate new york, so they're hearty."

It starts at 8 a.m.

On saturday, may 13th at 171 cedar arts center in corning, with the first speaker up at 9 a.m.

The event runs until noon.

The club will also offer two for one prices on all plants after 11 a.m.

