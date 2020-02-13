Global  

Students Protest After Teacher Reportedly Says, 'Go Back To Your Country'

Two students say the teacher confronted them after they did not stand for the National Anthem.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
Students: Teacher told classmate to leave US for anthem

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools says it has launched an investigation after four students...
Seattle Times - Published

Chicago teacher removed during probe of ‘go back’ anthem row

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago teacher accused of telling a Hispanic student she should go back to her...
Seattle Times - Published


