Tyndall Report: Never Running on Empty

Tyndall's f-22's train daily to dominate the skies, but what happens when the needle hits empty?

Airman first class tybee hurst shows us that nothing flies, without these guys.

A1c hurst: capable of performing aerial feats like no other jets can, tyndall's f- 22 raptors are one of the world's most dominant aircraft.

However, like any vehicle, it eventually runs out of gas.

That's where tyndall's logistics readiness squadron's fuels flight comes in.

Tsgt ambrusko: we kind of have our finger attached to almost everything that goes along the base.

From come powering generators to flying the aircraft.

While we don't directly work on all the equipment, we supply something to that equipment that makes it run.

A1c hurst: these airman make sure nothing ever runs empty, including their own trophy case.

Msgt morris: we have won the innovator of the year award for team tyndall.

We also won an acc level award, the highest fuels level award that you can win which is the drake trophy in 2015.

A1c hurst: the fuels flight has proven they excel at keeping tyndall's f- 22 raptors fueled to fight.

Airman first class tybee hurst, tyndall air force base, florida.

In addition to aircraft, the fuels flight keeps a plethora of tyndall's ground vehicles and generators running.

