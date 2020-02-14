Big Lick Burger Fest and Summer Jam

>> look at us breaking out the fancy graphics for jd over here!

He knew it was lunchtime.

What are we whipping up as we get ready for burger fest in june?

>> biggest selling burger is fast bacon.

Who would have thought a bacon cheese burger would have been the best seller?

This is our cheer wine soda.

Slight cheery flavor, sir ra cha, red wine vinegar.

>> i have to try this.

I haven't had cheer wine.

>> you have never had it?

That is regional favorite.

No alcohol, right?

I am working.

>> it is a simple burger.

We want to thank our friends at virginia beach industry council for making these happen.

>> yeah.

Do you typically put it on this or do you grill it?

>> we have a three-burger process.

Flat top first, then it goes aju and soft and krun chiness.

I said why not cook it in bacon grease.

>> great way do reuse it.

>> when you cook bacon, it applause.

>> crowd goes wild in the pan.

>> cool thing about the marmalade.

Takes a while for the cheer wine to get going.

It has real sugar.

It adds so much.

It will wake you up.

>> i am more peppy than usual.

The ingredients, the recipe is of course all on your screen as we just saw.

Burger fest, jd wear's so many hats, we saw him flying at blue five restaurant, now you are getting ready for burger fest.

This is massive.

>> it is.

First year debuted behind the roanoke city market building.

Pleased to announce this year is a major summer concert eve 6, no.

1 hit "in inside out."

Tickets will be on sale saturday june 17th.

>> father's day weekend.

We are having burgers, jd is here.

>> hello, sir.

>> when he is wearing the red pot holder, we are in business.

>> this is the fast bacon, american cheese, cheer wine, house seasoning.

Burgers have been cooked in bacon cease.

>> why not.

Cool thing is to put the toppings.

Mark ladz and bacon.

We finish these off with the horse radish sauce.

>> little kick.

>> nice deli viep to it.

In my opinion.

Horse radish reminds you we are having beef.

You know what i mean?

>> i hear ya.

Burger fest kicks off in june.

>> we are going to be here tuesday show casing the best burgers before saturday june 17th.

Eve six head lining, only $10 ticket benefitting commune services.

Virginia beach industry council kroger.

963 wrov.

Stick with burgerfest.com.

>> oh my goodness.

That is fantastic!

>> thank you so much.

You wear so many hats.

Making burgers.

What goes on the sauce again?

>> cheer wine onion marmalade.

It is going on your website.

>> it is.

>> plus we are going to post all of these on our website so folks can see.

Cheer wine, sriracha, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper.

>> he dropped a little sneak peek on us.

Eve six.

>> "inside out" right when a lot of folks graduated from high school.

We think it is a cool way to accept step it up.

>> this is fantastic.

>> real quick, toasted buns, put butter?

>> olive oil.

>> you have to have the right bun, right?

>> you do, this is locally baked sesame seed ones.

Especially if you are adding a lot of toppings.

There is nothing like a good burger.

Pure and simple as it gets.

>> this is a special treat this morning.