Mount Pleasant Woman Charged with Murder

Mount Pleasant Woman Charged with Murder

Mount Pleasant Woman Charged with Murder

Brittany Simpson wis accused of shooting and killing her father in the I'on neighborhood of Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant Woman Charged with Murder

Lou nineties dry heat though until you are going to see more humidity and some showers will come to the sun will rise on a rattled lowcountry community today.

Well pleasant place a man was killed on saturday road early tuesday morning that an upscale eye on that neighborhood are pretty hard live in north charleston where that suspect could appear in court today john does a good morning the woman expected in court here later today is brittany simpson police say he shot and killed a man in his homemade identify that man as robert sampson on neighbors tell us that he's the father of the suspect in this case this all started six a m yesterday police say they were called the family's home on saturday road after gunshots were heard.

Dive teams and rosa county were in the water just behind at home right after the shooting are also investigators brought in police dogs to look for evidence at the rare case of violence in this community still remember that men are lost.

We spent a good sense of humor and you just love been down there on the marsh looking out after the boats in the nature and walking the dogs you know that's how i knew and we've been looking through court records overnight may show a judge ordered the thirty one year old simpsons eviction from that home that was just last week he's also facing charges of possession of a weapon in a violent crime after the shooting he expected here in bond court at some point later today we're going to have a career following that for you both on air online and our next half hour we'll hear more reaction from neighbors on this murder also going




