Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 5-10-17

News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 5-10-17

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published < > Embed
News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 5-10-17Dan Cummings and Jennifer Sanders have all your morning news in Central NY.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 5-10-17

And in your news on the go -- former fbi director james comey was fired in a sudden and unexpected move from the white house yesterday.

Jennifer: the trump administration says comey was fired because he was "not able to effectively lead the bureau..."

But democrats wonder if it didn't have more to do with the fbi's investigation into russia and the election.

Dan: and a look out on our towercam right now as 690 construction cut westbound traffic down to two lanes -- that's heading downtown -- jennifer: the high water along the seneca river is worrying fishermen who are getting ready for the "wild carp classic" tournament the three-day, 66- hour, non-stop fishing competition starts tomorrow afternoon.

Fishermen catch their prizes from camps along the river banks -- no boats allowed.

But with just one day to go before the competition begins, fishermen are having problems finding a good camping spot.

Dan: an update to one of your stories surrounding the demolition of the former howard johnson's hotel in carrier circle.

The dewitt town supervisor telling us the work is about 75 percent finished.

The work was delayed twice -- first for weather concerns, and then for an issue involving payments to the demolition company from the developer.

We're told work will resume next tuesday.

Jennifer: and another eyesore -- this one in mattydale -- is coming down.

The salina town board has ordered the demolishon of the old cinema north movie theater.

The theater along brewerton road closed in 19-90 and has been falling apart for years now.

But the salina town board says property owners have just 60 days to tear the building down.

As for what's next... ideas for a hotel or restaurant have been floating around, but nothing is set in stone.

Dan: wegman's is america's favorite grocery chain!

Market force has released its annual survey of top grocery stores, and wegmans has snagged a top spot, tied for first with publix.

This is the second year in a row that wegmans has held the top spot in the study, after unseating long- running favorite trader joe's.

Trader joe's is now in a close second place.

Jennifer: today is bike to school day!

Thousands of students around the country will celebrate the benefits of biking and walking to school today.

Bike to school day provides opportunities for communities to commit to creating safe




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FolkestoneRT

FolkestoneRT RT @fstonehythedc: 📰 Read all about it! 📫 The latest edition of Your District Today will be landing on doormats from this morning (17 Febr… 41 minutes ago

LBY3

𝙱𝚎𝚊𝚞 𝚈𝚊𝚛𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑 ⌚🐕 Just caught ⁦@CassieMacDuff⁩ talking Redlands' Measure G on this morning's edition of ⁦@CalReportTweets⁩. https://t.co/xPoh7qd3zA 2 hours ago

RustDirt

Rust & Dirt What a story. From the January 7, 1957 edition of the Erie Morning News. #EriePA https://t.co/UdLxHbqngK 2 hours ago

MsTCosy

Wendy Lady. RT @RLong_Bailey: I’ll be talking to @AndrewMarr9 in the morning about my proposals for a People’s BBC owned by staff & the public. In res… 3 hours ago

KreweofNyx

KREWE OF NYX RT @LizReyesFOX8: Started @FOX8NOLA #news Morning Edition with the All #Female Krewe of @KreweofNyx. Got to wear one of their great throws… 5 hours ago

LizReyesFOX8

Liz Reyes Started @FOX8NOLA #news Morning Edition with the All #Female Krewe of @KreweofNyx. Got to wear one of their great t… https://t.co/6QSazAmBqm 5 hours ago

Rachel_McRea

Rachel McRea RT @EstherCinDC: Good morning, Washington! @mattsradio has relinquished control of the @wamu885 Morning Edition host chair to me this week.… 5 hours ago

KHRTRadio

KHRT Radio KHRT ND News - Monday - 02/17/20 - Morning Edition https://t.co/8ZU06JLWY1 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Who Were Quarantined On Cruise Ship Land In California, Texas [Video]Americans Who Were Quarantined On Cruise Ship Land In California, Texas

Two charter flights carrying Americans who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan have landed at military bases in California and Texas as health officials look to avoid any further spread of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:35Published

Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, February 17, 2020 [Video]Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, February 17, 2020

Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.