News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 5-10-17

And in your news on the go -- former fbi director james comey was fired in a sudden and unexpected move from the white house yesterday.

Jennifer: the trump administration says comey was fired because he was "not able to effectively lead the bureau..."

But democrats wonder if it didn't have more to do with the fbi's investigation into russia and the election.

Dan: and a look out on our towercam right now as 690 construction cut westbound traffic down to two lanes -- that's heading downtown -- jennifer: the high water along the seneca river is worrying fishermen who are getting ready for the "wild carp classic" tournament the three-day, 66- hour, non-stop fishing competition starts tomorrow afternoon.

Fishermen catch their prizes from camps along the river banks -- no boats allowed.

But with just one day to go before the competition begins, fishermen are having problems finding a good camping spot.

Dan: an update to one of your stories surrounding the demolition of the former howard johnson's hotel in carrier circle.

The dewitt town supervisor telling us the work is about 75 percent finished.

The work was delayed twice -- first for weather concerns, and then for an issue involving payments to the demolition company from the developer.

We're told work will resume next tuesday.

Jennifer: and another eyesore -- this one in mattydale -- is coming down.

The salina town board has ordered the demolishon of the old cinema north movie theater.

The theater along brewerton road closed in 19-90 and has been falling apart for years now.

But the salina town board says property owners have just 60 days to tear the building down.

As for what's next... ideas for a hotel or restaurant have been floating around, but nothing is set in stone.

Dan: wegman's is america's favorite grocery chain!

Market force has released its annual survey of top grocery stores, and wegmans has snagged a top spot, tied for first with publix.

This is the second year in a row that wegmans has held the top spot in the study, after unseating long- running favorite trader joe's.

Trader joe's is now in a close second place.

Jennifer: today is bike to school day!

Thousands of students around the country will celebrate the benefits of biking and walking to school today.

Bike to school day provides opportunities for communities to commit to creating safe