GLASSFEST 2017, May 25–28

May 25 through the 28 that when glass fest 2017 is taking place.

It's a four-day celebration of glass coleen fabrizi and mike wayne join us this morning with more.

Good morning.

Glassfest a four-day celebration of glass in downtown corning, ny featuring hot glass demos, artists, vendors, live music entertainment, fireworks, and business promotions throughout corning's gaffer district.

Glassfest kicks off on thursday night with the glass ribbon cutting ceremony and 2300: glassfest, held at the corning museum of glass featuring live glassmaking, music entertainment, food, and drink.

Friday begins with outdoor hot glass demos and the finger lakes wine & craft beer tasting throughout corning's gaffer district.

Finish off the night at the rock the park concert in riverfront park.

Spend all day on saturday and sunday wandering along historic market street which is closed to car traffic and filled with fine and fired artists, and food vendors.

Watch live glassblowing demos on the outdoor stage in centerway square, listen to music during rock the park on both days, enjoy activities for the whole family, and even stay late for fireworks on saturday night!

For more information on glassfest, call 937-6292 or visit glassfest.org.

Opening ceremonies kicks off on thursday with a special glass ribbon cutting ceremony held at the corning museum of glass at 5:30pm, followed by 2300: glassfest from 68pm glass glassblowing demonstrations in centerway square - friday, saturday & sunday glassfest featured artist - julie conway illuminata darren goodman glass experience - saturday & sunday special make your own glass projects at cmog glassblowing demonstrations at vitrix hot glass studio - saturday & sunday music three bands during rock the park, sponsored by simmons- rockwell, with all three nights/days on the big stage in riverfront park!

- friday: best of the eagles tribute, 8:30pm - saturday: british rock royalty, 810pm - sunday: trick pony, nashville recording artist, 34:30pm local and regional musicians - friday: downbeat percussion, 88:20pm - saturday: c-4, 67:30pm - sunday: the wise guys, 121:30pm and downbeat percussion, 22:20pm food & wine finger lakes wine & beer tasting on market and bridge streets paired with the drink responsibly designated driver program, sponsored by bottles & corks - friday, 58pm features gaffer district restaurants and food vendors from around the region blues, brews & bbq at the radisson hotel corning, 47pm entertainment & specials shopping and dining specials throughout downtown corning - friday, saturday & sunday masterpix" fine glass prints scavenger hunt - friday, saturday & sunday corning's glass history display - friday, saturday & sunday family entertainment - face painting, inflatables - saturday & sunday wineglass glassfest 8k - saturday, 8:30am fireworks over the chemung river - saturday, 10pm memorial day salute - sunday, 2:30pm field of honor ceremony - sunday, 4:30pm art & culture new glassfest featured artist, julie conway - illuminata stroll & reception, plus artist's demo special activities and exhibitions at the rockwell museum and the corning museum of glass visiting artists and demos along market street - saturday & sunday special exhibits at the arts council, west end gallery, exhibit a and 60 east gallery urban arts crawl - friday, 58pm sponsors chemung canal trust company, simmons-rockwell auto dealerships, world kitchen, corning enterprises, corning museum of glass, masterpix", radisson hotel corning, wetm-18, and wink 106.1 learn more visit glassfest.org like corning's gaffer district on facebook and follow @gafferdistrict on instagram use #glassfest #explorecorning to tag your photos mike wayne, senior vice president & director of marketing, chemung canal trust company shares, "chemung canal trust company is proud to continue our role as the presenting sponsor for glassfest.

"glassfest is one of the most anticipated event experiences of the year.

Designated as one of the "top 100 events in north america" by the american bus association, its popularity resonates with all ages and interests.

With everything from the outstanding hot glass shows, fantastic music, shopping and dining, you will be captivated in one of the most celebrated and beautiful downtowns in the country.

We cannot wait to welcome everyone!"

