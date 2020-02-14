Jet to remain in Erie

The early 2000's.

3 the historic korean-war fighter jet in erie is here to stay.

Vfw post 470 has permission to maintain the jet at erie county memorial gardens.

Gardens.after the previous caretaker had to step down, the air force could have reclaimed the jet.that's when the vfw took action.local businesses offered their services to help maintain the jet, too.

"there's been a lot of private individuals just coming up and working on it, painting it on their own.

A lot of older vets.

I just talked to one on the way up there he was a 92 years old, and he did a lot of work on it just because."

3 for several months... veterans worked with the government to make sure erie could keep the jet.

The jet has been in erie since