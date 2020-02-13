Two Illini softballers named 1st team All-Big Ten

Illinois softball team heads to the big ten tournament with two first team all conference players.the league announced its postseason awards today.

Senior outfielder nicole evans is a unanimous first team selection -- she's also on the all-defensive team -- evans leads the illini with a .372 batting average.senior pitcher breanna wonderly joins evans on the first team -- she has a 2.68 earned run average this season.leigh farina is a second team selection -- she is third on the team hitting .309.the illini are the four seed at the tourney -- their first game is friday at 12:30 at michigan.