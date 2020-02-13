Two Illini softballers named 1st team All-Big Ten

Global  

WCIA -- Seniors Nicole Evans and Breanna Wonderly were both named first team All-Big Ten Wednesday.

Junior Leigh Farina was tabbed to the second team.
Illinois softball team heads to the big ten tournament with two first team all conference players.the league announced its postseason awards today.

Senior outfielder nicole evans is a unanimous first team selection -- she's also on the all-defensive team -- evans leads the illini with a .372 batting average.senior pitcher breanna wonderly joins evans on the first team -- she has a 2.68 earned run average this season.leigh farina is a second team selection -- she is third on the team hitting .309.the illini are the four seed at the tourney -- their first game is friday at 12:30 at michigan.




