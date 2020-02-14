Prager a Hit in IWU Debut

Been rained out.

On tap for the illinois wesleyan softball team..

A trip to the division-3 n-c-a-a regionals... tiffany prager -- the former olympia and i-s-u star player -- is heading to the national tournament as a first-year head coach.

<<tiffany prager/iwu head coach: "the girls deserve all the credit.

It's definitely exciting for me to just be along for the ride and not mess it up too much.

But no, it's been an enjoyable experience and just enjoying the journey."jill runyon/iwu sophomore: 13-18 "it wasn't just a new coach.

It was a new team in general.

We lost six seniors.

So, it's been an all around bit adjustment, but its been good.">><<kurt pegler>> wesleyan started the year in the snow... but is finishing it in the