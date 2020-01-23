Three Illini behind bars accused of armed robbery, home inva

Football players are in custody tonight -- charged with armed robbery and home invasion.darta lee was booked at 6:27 this morning -- zarrian holcombe at 10:22 and howard watkins at 10:58.all three are freshmen and according to police -- were masked when they went into bromley hall about three o'clock this morning.two of the robbers live at bromley and authorities say they had a fake gun -- and demanded money from a man at the residence hall.at least one of the suspects knew the 19-year old victim.and that's where the story takes an interesting turn.the victim recognized one of the robber's voice -- and when that happened -- he removed his mask and his cover was blown.that's when the robbery took place -- then the three guys got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police arrived to bromley about 3:20 am -- and an investigation was opened.as more and more information became available -- more arrests were made.
Illinois head coach lovie smith issued a statement this afternoon saying:ahese allegations, if true, fail to live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes.
"we continue to gather information and will take appropriate steps based upon what we learn.amith said lee and holcombe were already suspended for breaking team rules -- prior to this morning's incident -- they will remain suspended indefintely.and watkins now joins them on that list.
((bret))all three guys will be in champaign county court tomorrow at 1:30 -- meaning they'll spend the night in jail.armed robbery is a class x felony -- punishable from six to 55