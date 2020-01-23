Three Illini behind bars accused of armed robbery, home inva 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCIA - Published Three Illini behind bars accused of armed robbery, home inva CHAMPAIGN -- Three Illinois football players are behind bars and will spend at least one night in jail after an early morning arrest for armed robbery and home invasion. Freshmen Darta Lee, Zarrian Holcombe and Howard Watkins were taken into custody and booked into Champaign County jail on Wednesday morning. They will be formally arraigned Thursday at 1:30 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Three Illini behind bars accused of armed robbery, home inva Football players are in custody tonight -- charged with armed robbery and home invasion.darta lee was booked at 6:27 this morning -- zarrian holcombe at 10:22 and howard watkins at 10:58.all three are freshmen and according to police -- were masked when they went into bromley hall about three o'clock this morning.two of the robbers live at bromley and authorities say they had a fake gun -- and demanded money from a man at the residence hall.at least one of the suspects knew the 19-year old victim.and that's where the story takes an interesting turn.the victim recognized one of the robber's voice -- and when that happened -- he removed his mask and his cover was blown.that's when the robbery took place -- then the three guys got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police arrived to bromley about 3:20 am -- and an investigation was opened.as more and more information became available -- more arrests were made. Illinois head coach lovie smith issued a statement this afternoon saying:ahese allegations, if true, fail to live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes. "we continue to gather information and will take appropriate steps based upon what we learn.amith said lee and holcombe were already suspended for breaking team rules -- prior to this morning's incident -- they will remain suspended indefintely.and watkins now joins them on that list. ((bret))all three guys will be in champaign county court tomorrow at 1:30 -- meaning they'll spend the night in jail.armed robbery is a class x felony -- punishable from six to 55





