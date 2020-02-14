Honoring WWII Veterans for 73rd Anniversary of D-Day

Global  

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that only 620,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive in 2016.
16 million americans who served in world war two were still alive.

And with the anniversary of d-day quickly approaching..

Here's your chance to honor some of the greatest generation.

Joining us tonight..

John ceballos and bob chisolm.

Thank you for being here.

Who: el paso chapter, 82nd airborne division association what: sponsor d- day: 73rd anniversary commemorative/recognitio n event honoring world war ii veterans when: 10 a.m., tuesday, june 6, 2017 where: chamizal national memorial theater, 800 s.

San marcial st.

Why: to honor surviving/deceased veterans of the d-day invasion and of all world war ii campaigns how much: free and open to the public social hour: soft drinks, cake &amp; ice cream, at conclusion of event!

Info &amp; registration: john: 240-8104, e-mail: [email protected] by 5 pm, wednesday, may 31, to insure inclusion in event program!

