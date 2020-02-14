Honoring WWII Veterans for 73rd Anniversary of D-Day

16 million americans who served in world war two were still alive.

And with the anniversary of d-day quickly approaching..

Here's your chance to honor some of the greatest generation.

Joining us tonight..

John ceballos and bob chisolm.

Thank you for being here.

Who: el paso chapter, 82nd airborne division association what: sponsor d- day: 73rd anniversary commemorative/recognitio n event honoring world war ii veterans when: 10 a.m., tuesday, june 6, 2017 where: chamizal national memorial theater, 800 s.

San marcial st.

Why: to honor surviving/deceased veterans of the d-day invasion and of all world war ii campaigns how much: free and open to the public social hour: soft drinks, cake & ice cream, at conclusion of event!

Info & registration: john: 240-8104, e-mail: [email protected] by 5 pm, wednesday, may 31, to insure inclusion in event program!

