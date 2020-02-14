Maddi Olson Goes To State

School golf... most freshman are not thinking about going to the state tournament in any sports... wylie freshman maddi olson not only is thought about it.

She's actually going to state after winning the regional tournament... brianne has more about the bulldogs freshman phenom... 3 3 << wylie freshman golfer maddi olson is headed to state next week.

So, clearly she's a very good golfer, and hasn't even been playing that long.maddi olson (:11-:16) said, "i've played golf for about three and a half years."

That's it?

"yes ma'm i'm 14 now.

I started when i was 11."her parents wanted her to play, but maddi wasn't into it.olson said, "i really didn't like it that much.

I thought it was super boring."so why did she start playing then?

Well, the answer's pretty simple.olson said, "dad, ya know he said, maddi you should go out and you should try to do this, and i was like well okay i guess i'll try, and you know i ended up being okay, and i just kind of went with it."so 3.5 years later, maddi is the regional champion and headed to state as a freshman!

She shot under par in two rounds of the regional tournament, and head coach mike campbell gets three more years.mike campbell (:49-:54) said, "it's been great having maddi on the team.

She's, obviously she's a phenomenal player and just having a really great year."as such a young player we might think maddi'd get intimidated by older girls on the course.

Well we'd be wrong.olson said, "i'm not really ever intimidated honestly.

I mean most people i play with think i'm a senior, so i mean i kind of clarify that sometime in the round."maddi may be the only wylie golfer going to state, but the rest of her team is 100-percent behind her olson said, "they're always rooting for me.

They're my biggest fans besides my family ya know, so it's really just a great feeling that i have such a great team of girls behind me."wylie's golf team will definitely be rooting her on next week at state.

At abilene country club for big country homepage dot com sports, i'm brianne welch.>> welch.>>here's a look at the rest of the state golf qualifiers... courtney velasquez from brownwood is the only other girl from the big country... jared pruitt is the only boy from the area in the class 4a tournament... we are well represented in the rest of the classifications... the boys teams from eastland merkel qualified in class 3a... comanche's kasey middleton and jake angerstein from early play for the individual championship... class 2a... haskell, hamlin, and deleon are competing for the team championships... drew hermesmyer is the lone individual from the big country competing for the 2a title... and finally to class a... eula won the regional and is headed to state... all three medalists in region 2 are from the area... garrett muncy, jaden cerda and jaydon fronterhouse are set to compete...