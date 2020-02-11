Your Health Matters: Safe Sleep for Infants

When you bring home a new baby - where do they sleep?

And what's the safest way to keep them warm?

the recommendations for safe sleep are always changing.

it's now recommended that infants sleep in a crib or bassinet in mom and dad's room for up to a year.

But, there shouldn't be any loose blankets or bumpers in the crib.

And, as for what to wrap them in - traditional swaddling is out.

Cindy running, unitypoint health st. Luke's says,

"and the sleep sack offers the benefit that it provides blanket-like warmth without the dangers of being wrapped in a blanket.

So, baby is warm - they can move their feet around a little bit - we can even provide just a little bit of swaddling, but again, we want baby to be able to get their arms up to their face - this is natural - this is what they do when they're inside mom." instead of swaddling.

Pacifiers are also recommended, because they keep baby a little more alert while they're sleeping, so they don't stop breathing... and don't overdress baby.

They should be dressed for the temperatures just like you are.

