Trump fires James Comey

Team.

We wanted to know what ?you?

Think... so, local33's shay o'connor spoke to people in baton rouge to get those opinions.

Ingrid roberson/ louisiana resident"it's unfair.

But i mean, we are talking about trump.""janet savoy/ louisiana resident"first of all, i am a trump supporter.

And i believe he does a good job of doing his homework when making decisions like that.

And i agree with it.

"mixed reactions-- as people in baton rouge take up familiar positions on one of america's most controversial presidents.

One supporter says, while the termination was sudden, donald trump must have had a good reason to the fbi director, even as the bureau investigates the alleged trump- russia connection.janet savoy/ louisiana resident"i'm sure he wasn't alone in his decision.

I feel like the fact that he let him go before his tenure was up, means there was a good reason for that.

I feel like all of that will probably come out.

"but one of his critics says, she's concerned-- and has been for a while-- about things, she says, the president has not been clear about.ingrid roberson/ louisiana resident"what about those taxes?

That he has never paid.

What if i don't pay my taxes.

He probably had something on him, that was going to indict him.

So he probably did what he thought was best, which isn't best."

Shay o'connor