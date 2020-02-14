Global  

Trump fires James Comey

Reactions from local residents on President Trumps decision to fire former Director of FBI
We wanted to know what ?you?

Think... so, local33's shay o'connor spoke to people in baton rouge to get those opinions.

Ingrid roberson/ louisiana resident"it's unfair.

But i mean, we are talking about trump.""janet savoy/ louisiana resident"first of all, i am a trump supporter.

And i believe he does a good job of doing his homework when making decisions like that.

And i agree with it.

"mixed reactions-- as people in baton rouge take up familiar positions on one of america's most controversial presidents.

One supporter says, while the termination was sudden, donald trump must have had a good reason to the fbi director, even as the bureau investigates the alleged trump- russia connection.janet savoy/ louisiana resident"i'm sure he wasn't alone in his decision.

I feel like the fact that he let him go before his tenure was up, means there was a good reason for that.

I feel like all of that will probably come out.

"but one of his critics says, she's concerned-- and has been for a while-- about things, she says, the president has not been clear about.ingrid roberson/ louisiana resident"what about those taxes?

That he has never paid.

What if i don't pay my taxes.

He probably had something on him, that was going to indict him.

So he probably did what he thought was best, which isn't best."

Shay o'connor




