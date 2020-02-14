Trump fires James Comey

Team.
We wanted to know what ?you?
Think... so, local33's shay o'connor spoke to people in baton rouge to get those opinions.
Ingrid roberson/ louisiana resident"it's unfair.
But i mean, we are talking about trump.""janet savoy/ louisiana resident"first of all, i am a trump supporter.
And i believe he does a good job of doing his homework when making decisions like that.
And i agree with it.
"mixed reactions-- as people in baton rouge take up familiar positions on one of america's most controversial presidents.
One supporter says, while the termination was sudden, donald trump must have had a good reason to the fbi director, even as the bureau investigates the alleged trump- russia connection.janet savoy/ louisiana resident"i'm sure he wasn't alone in his decision.
I feel like the fact that he let him go before his tenure was up, means there was a good reason for that.
I feel like all of that will probably come out.
"but one of his critics says, she's concerned-- and has been for a while-- about things, she says, the president has not been clear about.ingrid roberson/ louisiana resident"what about those taxes?
That he has never paid.
What if i don't pay my taxes.
He probably had something on him, that was going to indict him.
So he probably did what he thought was best, which isn't best."
Shay o'connor