NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 05.10.17

Good evening it's wednesday, may 10th.

Our top story this evening on newssource8 at 6..president donald trump's health secretary was in maine today to discuss the state's opioid crisis.

U.s. health and human services secretary tom price says it's imperative to make opioid reversal medication available and guide such individuals toward treatment.

Price and senior white house aide kellyanne conway met with gov.

Paul lepage this morning at the state house.

They met with those struggling with addiction as well as drug treatment specialists and law enforcement officials.

Lepage says spending on substance abuse treatment for medicaid members and the uninsured increased from $57 million in 2008 to $82 million this year.

Advocates say there are not enough treatment options to meet need the state's drug overdose death rate increased 26.2 percent from 2014 to 2015.

An average of more than one person a day died in maine last year from drug overdoses.

### the tip credit has created a lot of contention and confusion among mainers.

Maine democrats are supporting a republican bill to tweak the voter- approved minimum wage hike.

Voters agreed to raise the minimum wage to 12 dollars an hour by 2020.

They also voted that tipped employees wages would reach minimum wage by 2024.

In the same bill, voters agreed to tax those making more than 200 hundred thousand an extra 3 percent.

We caught up with representative david mccrea to hear his thoughts.

### <the tip credit, not so easy to understand.

The 3 percent surcharge tax on people making over 200,000 dollars is a very contentious issue.

You have one side of the issue saying that every doctor is going to leave the state and no one is going to move into the state if they make good money.

> today, the legislature taxation committee voted to eliminate the 3 percent surtax.

### for more than 30 years 'homeless services of aroostook' has provided shelter for thousands of people in need.

The 43 bed facility is the only shelter in the county, and as news source 8's ashley blackford finds, it goes beyond just offering a place sleep.

< "in the shelter we got 11 rooms total."

Vo: it's a 24/7 operation that provides a safe place for people in need.

"there's a multitude of reasons people end up on our doorstep, but it's always because they don't have any other option available to them, whether it's family or financial reasons, or what the case."

Vo: stephen eyler is the homeless services of aroostook executive director.

"when folks come to us we're going to try and address the immediate needs that they have, and as time goes by and as more needs are made known to us we're going to try and address those as well."

Vo: eyler says safety is their first priority when it comes to who they're able to serve at the shelter.

"we're going to keep a safe place here for woman, children, families, especially the children, and there are time when folks have needs that are greater than what we can meet, or there will be reasons that are directly connected to safety, keeping a safe place for folks to be in while they regain independents in their lives."

Vo: there is a vetting process people have to go through before they're allowed to stay at the shelter.

That process includes background checks, contacting the police department, looking online and in court news.

"we look at every person, every family, every household individually and we make the decision based on information we've collected through background searched, but also we take into consideration how much time has gone by when folks have gotten into trouble and what happened then and now."

Vo: if someone isn't able to be admitted to the shelter, eyler connects them with other resources in the community.

"we'll provide an unable to shelter letter they can take to the local ga office, general assistance office, where they can get some financial assistance that way.

There are other agencies in town that might be able to help them."

Vo: over the past few years the shelter has been under capacity, but eyler says there's been a recent increase.

In the six years eyler has been there, the shelter has served more than 900 people, including 200 children.

Ab ns8> tomorrow evening we'll continue taking a look at the shelter by seeing what homelessness looks like in the county.

### the catholic charities thrift stores in caribou is cutting hours and their prices.

Dixie shaw, director of hunger relief for catholic charites maine says she hopes this will be a better fit for the community.

Shaw hopes by cutting the costs of merchandise this will incise people to continue to shop and support the thrift store.

She says the store's profits have been cut by about 50 percent.

Retail manager lacy monteith explains why they cut hours in caribou and not presque isle.

#### < presque isle has a different demographic.

It is full of vibrant youth from the colleges that come in a they shop regularly.

Caribou is a different demographic, we struggle here, most of the people here are senior citizens on a fixed income.

We have struggled to make profits at this particular location but presque isle is thriving, presque isle does great.> she says this was a very difficult decision.

Even though the hours are cut, the caribou location will still be taking donations.

Store hours are now friday and saturday from 9 - 4.

### with warmer weather soon to be upon us, it's time to start getting your pets prepared for summer.

Veterinarians recommend getting your dogs and cats updated on their vaccinations by mid-may.

Fleas, ticks, and heart worm are the main things pet owners should look out for.

When the temperatures warm up, flea season will kick into high gear.

### <"fleas when they occur are hard to get rid of, they have about a three week life cycle typically.

Most of that life cycle is spent off the body of the animal.

So they're only on the pet for maybe 2-3 days to take a blood meal.

Once they've taken enough blood the fleas jump off and they lay little white eggs all around the house."> veterinarians says it's important to address these issues before they become major problems. ### why do some kids act the way they do...that's the discussion the aroostook medical center is hoping to start tomorrow night.

Tamc will be hosting a screening of the documentary paper tigers as part of hospital week.

Paper tigers follows a year in the life of an alternative high school that radically changed its approach to disciplining its students.

They have since become a model for how to break the cycles of poverty, violence and disease that affect families.

The documentary shows how those changes impacted the community.

It also focuses on how adverse childhood experiences increase the risk of problems in adulthood.

Problems like addiction, suicide and even heart disease have their roots in childhood experience according to julia macek a care manager from tamc.

Macek says the screening provides an opportunity to come together to begin a plan.

### < the hope is to have some successful plans on how we continue to move forward and breaking some of the cycles that we're experiencing with abuse and substances and other medical issues such as strokes, heart attacks, high diabetes all of these factors can be effected by what you've experienced growing up.

> following the viewing there will be a time for discussion.

The event is free of charge.

It will be held tomorrow evening at the tamc conference center from 6-9 pm.

Paper tigers is not intended for children under 12 due to violence and adult language.

Tamc asks that children 12 and over be accompanied by an adult.

### more to come, ted has the latest on the coastal storm which could impact mother's day but first, today heroes from the county were honored.

That story coming your way after the break.

Stay tuned!

### real heroes from right here in the county were honored this morning.

The red cross hosted their 2017 real heroes breakfast -- where they recognize individuals and groups who have made a difference in the lives of others in their community.

News source 8's katie zarrilli has the story.

<mary green: "it's kind of one of those things where you see someone do something great and you think to yourself, 'maybe i can do something great'."

With medals around their necks and awards in their grasps, aroostook county's unsung heroes received the honor they deserve.

The 19th annual real heroes breakfast was held wednesday..storie s of courage and kindness were shared and celebrated.

Rene nats bennet stopped and immediately called 911.

When he didn't get a response, he went down to check on emily.

Bennet theriault helped his friend emily when her car swerved off the road and went down an embankment.

Her car was suspended in the air and she was unconscious and hanging out of the window.

When she woke up, he kept her calm until rescue arrived.

Ashton embleton is an 8 year old girl who has raised money and to date donated 2000 pounds of food to food pantries.

Nicknamed, the little food angel she also delivers food directly to families in need.

Ashton: "because i want to, i want to end the hunger."

Jon cote was given the red cross leadership award for his help when the red cross was going through a time of transition in leadership.

He also helped host the most successful heroes breakfast in the history of the program in 2016.

And he worked with volunteers and organizations to install more than 1,000 smoke alarms throughout aroostook county.

Jc: "home fire safety is important to me just so we can make sure that we're providing the safety components for people such as smoke alarms to put into their homes to make sure everyone gets out safely, families, elderly, young children."

Nats roger felix "we can't lose focus on our men and women that are gonna be in harms way today and they're going to be in harms way tomorrow" roger felix was given the veteran impact award for his advocacy for all veterans -- he was called one of the strongest advocates for veterans in maine.

This was american red cross aroostook county community manager mary green's first heroes breakfast.

She took the position back in february.

She was thrilled but not surprised by the number of people who came out to honor our area's heroes.

Mary: "it's their mother, it's their sister, it's their neighbor..it's someone they see every day, and they go oh my gosh i had no idea that someone did that because real heroes don't brag and so if they don't brag whos going to do it?

So that's what compels people in this day and age i think to come out."

Other hero award recipients were lisa mcpherson, logan albert...and wagm received the community impact award for the telethon we put on back in march to raise funds to build the first aroostook county veterans homeless shelter.

In caribou, kz ns 8> <almanac> <comps> <2shot> <chroma key> but back to today's reality..ryan pelletier got this shot of a bit of madawaska snow this morning ###### after last night's rain...with a bit of higher elevation snow...let's check in on rain totals through the first 1/3rd of the month ###### ted-lines....i want to jump right in to mother's day weekend....first 1/2 spectacular...seco nd 1/2....rain moves in ###### here's a look at high temps over the next 7 days....nothing as cool as today was ###### current conditions in caribou on your screen ###### and now here are temps around our region ###### and how about national temps....we occupy the cool corner of the country ###### satellite and radar showing a firehose of clouds being shot out way from the east...and along with it, some shower activity....note the top right of your screen #### 2 hour doppler loop shows this mainly affect southern areas...but we also have areas of drizzle....and all of the viewing area could see a shower overnight ###### so here's the storm the will bring the afternoon mother's day rain for us....and will wash out mother's day for boston and s.

Maine ###### on to the forecast ###### tonight....areas of drizzle...chance for a shower...lows around 40....ne winds 5-10 mph ###### tomorrow...bit milder....chance for a morning shower...dry in the afternoon....bit breezy at times....highs in the lower 50s ###### tomorrow night...mostly cloudy...upper 30s ###### looking ahead ###### friday will be dry with temps close to normal...saturday looks like a stunner...and man do we ever deserve one...sunny with highs in the lower 60s....sunday...clo udy...with rain developing in the afternoon....rain will reach ne areas last...more rain monday....mid 50s...morning shower possible tuesday...upper 50s..pleasant feel on wednesday...with highs in the lower 60s <allergy index> <chroma key> <2shot> <webbump> <sports 2shot> the warriors must love playing on these wet rainy cold days.

Once again the warriors are the only game in the county this time hosting the fort fairfield tiger.s coach rob betchner with some ground work before the game.

And now to the action kylie vining hits this one down the left field line for a double.

She had four hits and two doubles on the day.

Katie stevens follows with another single.

The warriors scored twice in the first and win the 12-0.

Vining had 12 striekouts, alexia hartin and makelyn porter led the offense with three hits apiece.

And onto the baseblal diamond the teams playing some defense early in the game.

Dawson watson gets luis morales as he attempts to steal second.

Nice play by second baseman dylan jandreau with the sweep tag.

The warriors also playing defense, ryan player with the fly ball to left field and steve rackcliff with the nice catch.

No score in the second of this game.

Isaac will have the final on the late shows.

Several games have been postponed basetball and softball madawaska at ashland ppd may 17th 2pm part of doubleheader in madawaska.

Calais at houlton ppd may 15th washburn at east grand ppd tba baseball john bapst at caribou baseball ppd may 22nd tennis presque isle at fort kent ppd will now be played as part of doubleheader in presque isle on may 18th 3pm madawaska at van buren ppd tba the regional singles tennis qualifier is saturday.

The seedings for the event have been announced.

Girls 1.

Gabrielle marquis caribou 2.

Kelly nicklaus caribou 3.

Ashley matlock caribou 4.

Sarah morneault pi are the top seeds in the event boys 1.

Alec cyr caribou 2.

Andre daigle pi 3.

Travis lebel vb 4.

Parker deprey caribou are the top four seeds the top four players will advance ot the mpa state singles tournament later this month.

The central aroostook softball team is back competing this season.

Isaac luken has more with the panthers.

<after a trip to the semifinals in 2015, the central aroostook softball team was looking to go far again in 2016.

"we had two weeks of practice trying to get a team together last year and it just didn't happen."

There would be no 2016 season for the panthers and players spent a year away from a sport they love.

"it was hard losing the team and not being able to play.

Coming back to it was hard.

We definitely had some learning experiences during that year off and watching the boys play and not be able to play was very difficult."

"it was really hard because softball is my favorite sport overall.

So it was hard not having a team."

"it was a little hard, i really love the sport.

So instead i managed the boys baseball team just to stay active and involved in sports."

Now in 2017 the team is back and julie conrad is the head coach for the panthers and she's familiar to the program.

"i coached the junior high team before and then a few years before that i coached the varsity at hodgdon with my husband trevor parent.

Then before that i was doing high school and junior high coaching back home in nova scotia."

The squad focused on learning the basics over after a year of not playing.

"it was hard the first week getting my throw back and understanding well i'm not going to get it the first day, maybe the second day it might come back.

It's something that once you get it, it comes back eventually."

The panthers are a young team this year and conrad is depending on a group of juniors to help lead the team now and into the future.

"we only have three returning varsity players this year, but luckily we have a great group of athletes and they came in ready to go.

So it's been basically business as usual.

I'm hoping that the junior high gets excited and we'll have even more girls next year.">