Spring Means Baby Critters

>> heather: don't be surprised if you see a baby animals running around.

Spring is the perfect time for new arrivals.

>> matt: here for more the director of u of m wildlife local clinic.

Talk a little bit about newbies that we see.

We better get the pink raccoon on the way first.

Did you bring?

>> these are baby raccoons to share blue and pink dot.

>> matt: aptly named for the colors painted and therefore had.

What do you do that?

>> that is so we know which one is which these often come in and litters we need to make sure we know who is soon so we can monitor their weight.

>> heather: how did you come to get pink and green dot?

>> that are one of many a couple of many raccoons we have in the clinic right now.

We talked about it before, every spring we know what time of year because of the animals that are coming in and we started with cottontails and squirrels and now it's time for raccoons and songbirds.

People are coming across these babies whether they are nesting in their attic or find the infants on their own because the parent has been killed and they are looking for a place them to go and be cared for.

>> matt: is always concerned when you come across while animals, baby wild animals, so what advice do you have for people when they come across, you want to help them you have to do it carefully?

>> you do.

The unfortunate thing is a lot of animals that get brought to us are not truly orphans.

We've said this over and over, and it is true, a lot of the times the parent is just not around and unfortunately when you have raccoon babies, many times the parents choose unfortunate places to have their dance like your attic or garage and people do not want them in their homes.

It's difficult to remove the parent the babies.

Often times the parent will get trapped in the babies are left.

If possible, if time can be given long enough to let those babies grow up she will leave with them.

>> matt: they do not want to live in your attic want to stay because it is safe for the time being but that is not the environment.

>> these guys are about eight weeks old and would start to venture out of the nest.

When they reached this age mom is moving them out she has to teach them.

>> heather: how are you teaching our little raccoons how to hunt and be raccoons?

>> most of the day it is hands-off when we interact is to provide food and basic care.

Once we make sure they are healthy try to get them to license rehabilitator's who will raise them with raccoons.

Raccoon is much better equipped to teach them how to survive.

The problem we run into we have so many it is difficult to find debilitated who still have room.

I like to tell people if you come across animals like this and you do not know they are orphaned, take the time to make sure.

We are happy to intervene when we have to, but don't kidnap these babies let mother nature take care of them.

>> heather: you've got an event coming up, what is going on?

Next we are tag teaming.

We are tagging under this event.

The event is the kickoff of the summer concert series at allerton that the credit union puts on.

Interestingly, we have bashful young ends and birds of chicago.

We can dovetail into that nice legs so the wildlife clinic is going to have our resident animals and reptiles and birds as possibly some orphans there.

>> heather: good luck to these little critters.

A flip they can get out and get acclimated to the wild.

>> matt: he is hiding.

Ic is a little raccoons but.

Pink dot, blue dot 's for being here.

Learning a little bit about raccoons is good advice when you have russian come across these babies, go to ciliving.tv where you can call the wildlife local clinic directly the other website will put the information online