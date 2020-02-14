Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senator Shelley Moore Capito reax to Donald Trump

Senator Shelley Moore Capito reax to Donald Trump

Video Credit: WHAG - Published < > Embed
Senator Shelley Moore Capito reax to Donald TrumpSenator Shelley Moore Capito reax to Donald Trump
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Senator Shelley Moore Capito reax to Donald Trump

President donald trump's decision to fire fbi director james comey -- has left many across the country confused...and in the four-state....our senators are speaking out.

West virginia senator shelley moore capito says -- she believes the american people need one thing...and that's transparency.

Capito says although it is president trump's perogative to make those decisions...she believes that the public deserves to know the motive behind it.

... (senator shelley moore capito, (r) - west virginia) "i think we need to have a clearer vision and clearer explanation as to why and what motivated this and i'm sure...we better be getting it over the next several days."

Tasmin: still to come tonight on whag news at




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTOV9

WTOV NEWS9 West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito is now asking questions to the Big 12 Conference as to why some WVU bask… https://t.co/taT9cVHkeF 23 hours ago

GageGoulding

Gage Goulding West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito is now asking questions to the Big 12 Conference as to why some WVU bask… https://t.co/FnCzL8UfaG 23 hours ago

WBOY12News

WBOY 12News U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (https://t.co/ryHF2W2LcH.) asked Big 12 Conference Commissioners about the confer… https://t.co/I9c0YBLZx9 1 day ago

MartinFriedlan2

Martin Friedlander VOTE THEM OUT @KellyannePolls Shelley Moore Capito @SenCapito Cory Gardner @SenCoryGardner Senator Thom Tillis @SenThomTillis 2 days ago

gopbob_may

Bobby May @Sen_JoeManchin BONUS: "We are thankful for the leadership of President Trump and Senator Shelley Moore Capito," they said. 3 days ago

DanielleBurde10

Danielle Burdette RT @MarkCurtisWOWK: U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito joins us today at 11:30am on Inside West Virginia Politics! ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ https://t.c… 4 days ago

MarkCurtisWOWK

Mark Curtis U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito joins us today at 11:30am on Inside West Virginia Politics! ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ https://t.co/vWjiuu25X5 4 days ago

PF54

PF @realDonaldTrump I am not surprised, he was a terrible Governor especially for State workers! Now as a Senator it i… https://t.co/Ai95kZObgN 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.