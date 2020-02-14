Global  

Rumble Ponies talk inaugural season in Binghamton

Rumble Ponies talk inaugural season in Binghamton
Rumble Ponies talk inaugural season in Binghamton

Community is rumbling with excitement about the next era of binghamton baseball.binghamton rumble ponies assistant general manager john bayne stopped by binghamton's noon rotary to discuss the team's inaugural season.just a month into the season, bayne says fans are excited and embracing the new brand by sporting the ponies look around town with caps, t-shirts and other team apparel.he also discussed the physical transformation of nyseg stadium into rumble town, with new signage, concessions, a right field party deck, picnic table seating along with new bullpens and batting cages.bayne says the community is taking a liking to the changes so far.

John bayne says, "it creates a really great, awesome atmosphere.

People are coming to the games, cheering on the team, having a good time and they're leaving with memories and that's what we aim for."

Jim ehmke says opening night at nyseg stadium brought in over 46- hundred fans, the largest attended home opener since 2009, and the 2nd largest home april crowd in the last 10 years.team reps also say the rumble ponies will be featured in a documentary-style espn production.the team begins a homestand tomorrow, with a double-header when we return, we'll have a look at




