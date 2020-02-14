Man accused of killing Lehigh County woman with homemade gun

3 the lehigh county man accused of using a homemade gun to kill the woman who rejected him is in court this noon.

The suspect and the victim were neighbors in lower macungie township.

Wfmz's alexandra hogan is live at the lehigh county courthouse with today's testimony.

3 >>alexandra hogan:hi eve and jaciel, the preliminary hearing is still underway behind me.

Josef raszler is accused of shooting his neighbor who was also his former girlfriendinvestigators say he couldn't just let go and shot and killed stephanie roof with a gun he made himself at home... so far, the comonweath called on sean cooper, the victim's boyfriend at the time... home, waiting for his girlfriend to come home, but after the morning of september 13th, things would never be the same for 46-year-old sean cooper.

During the preliminary hearing at the lehigh county courthouse, the cooper to testify.

According to cooper he woke up near 1 am finding his girlfriend 46-year-old stephanie roof outside in the driveway.

He said he saw that there was blood at her mouth and her nose and thought maybe she had fallen.roof later died at the hospital.

Officials have charged 35-year-old joseph raszler in her death.

Roof and raszler lived across the street from each other in lower macungie township.

Neighbors, once an item, and they both also had worked at the allen organ company.

Investigators say 46-year-old roof broke off the relationship in 2015 .... but for raszler it was never over.

The investigation shed light on his pain and anger through text messages sent to roof saying "i still love you like crazy" and "i will forever hate you" investigators say they also retrieved his computer history finding searches for the "most powerful air rifle."

>>alexandra hogan:the defense also questioned cooper about sounds he heard that night.

Cooper said he never heard anything and never knew his girlfriend was home until he saw her outside.wfmz's jaime stover will have more on the preliminary hearing and the accounts of the other witnesses who will speak.

Live in allentown, alexandra hogan, 69 news.

