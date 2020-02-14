Global  

Pet on set shiraz

Pet on set shirazMeet a pet who needs a home.
Pet on set shiraz

Time for this morning's pet on set.

((anthony))kathleen orcutt from the hoopeston animal rescue team jois us now.

Who do we have joining us today?

Shiraz with me tomorrow.

Shiraz is a 6 year old american stafford-shire terrier mix dog.

She has been with us since march of 2016.

She lived with other dogs in her last home, but can be selective about which dogs she likes.

Shiraz will do best in a home without cats and is great on a leash.

She loves all people and would be a wonderful addition to the right home.

Tell us a little about shiraz , what's her story?-is she good with other animals?-how about behavior with kids?-how can someone go about adopting her?-how does it make you feel when they get adopted?-can people




