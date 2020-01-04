Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lowndes County Wreck

Lowndes County Wreck

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Lowndes County Wreck

Lowndes County Wreck

One person is dead after a log truck and a car collide in southern Lowndes County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lowndes County Wreck

Good evening and thanks for joining us... one person is dead after a log truck and a car collide in southern lowndes county.

The crash happened on highway 45 alternate, about two miles north of crawford, about 1:15 this afternoon.

State troopers say it appears the driver of the nissan maxima changed lanes in front of the 18- wheeler in order to turn into the median.

The big rig hit the driver's side of the vehicle.

At least two people were airlifted from the scene.

Lowndes county coroner greg merchant says the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The driver of the log truck did not appear to be injured.

The conditions of the injured have not been released.

Both lanes of highway 45 alternate were closed as crews worked to save the lives of the people inside the car and land the helicopters.

The highway is now




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 Car Wreck 01022020 [Video]3 Car Wreck 01022020

A three car crash causes big delays in Lowndes County this morning.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.