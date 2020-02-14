Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Would You Take A Bit of a Pizza Doughnut?

Would You Take A Bit of a Pizza Doughnut?

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
Would You Take A Bit of a Pizza Doughnut?

Would You Take A Bit of a Pizza Doughnut?

Mozzarella, tomato sauce and crust... the making of pizza goodness!

Now add the sweet flavors of a doughnut, smash them together and you've got a pizza doughnut!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Would You Take A Bit of a Pizza Doughnut?

Come.

I the lots are lol tomato sauce and crust in the makings of pizza goodness add the sweet flavors of a down at smashing together what do you get a pizza donuts at the savory combo is the brainchild of jeffrey lam verdi is the owner of west and east rowan west haven connecticut when verdi open his shop two years ago but didn't start serving donuts until just last month he says the idea for the pizza donuts came to him in a dream.

I can't wait to play more with donuts and do the whole savory doughnut thing and just do agree with you know




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KateOwen17

Kate ♡ @Missguided I’d love a trip to Rome 🍕❤️ my Mums dream and that’s who I would take! Wine pizza and ice cream 🍦… https://t.co/xwquYc6D3c 8 minutes ago

lashawnwiltz

LaShawn Wiltz 45/365: My Funny Valentine. Do you go on dates with your kids? Just mommy and me time? I try to get in time with t… https://t.co/G03Q8ns9cj 28 minutes ago

rabenkoenig

Mischief-L(au)ki @Pukhovka Ed would take Jupi to an Arcade, go hunting for little things he hid for him in the city, and then top it… https://t.co/zgWOFWpmPg 2 hours ago

FrancyArtist

Francy Artist( working on a new video) @BrawlStars @ShellyBrawlStar @gedikor Would you like to take a pizza with me? :3 4 hours ago

tomisfierce

Tom @Missguided My dream date would be my fiancée to take me to anywhere in Italy where I can stuff my face full of pi… https://t.co/dlDQdPZDT0 4 hours ago

emilydelilahhhh

emily @dominos excuse me!!!! i live in MASSACHUSETTS so i would like to understand how someone from TEXAS ordered themsel… https://t.co/hgFRq6KoTX 10 hours ago

DuffyAltermatt

Duffy RT @LakersSouthwest: Tonight was our last practice of the season! We thought we would take the time to share some of our favorite memories,… 10 hours ago

yashplorer

yash cupertino food scene is horrible no reasonable critic writes about things here bc why would they no one delivers… https://t.co/bAeVWC7qYs 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.