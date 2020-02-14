Would You Take A Bit of a Pizza Doughnut? 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTAT - Published Would You Take A Bit of a Pizza Doughnut? Mozzarella, tomato sauce and crust... the making of pizza goodness! Now add the sweet flavors of a doughnut, smash them together and you've got a pizza doughnut! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Would You Take A Bit of a Pizza Doughnut? Come. I the lots are lol tomato sauce and crust in the makings of pizza goodness add the sweet flavors of a down at smashing together what do you get a pizza donuts at the savory combo is the brainchild of jeffrey lam verdi is the owner of west and east rowan west haven connecticut when verdi open his shop two years ago but didn't start serving donuts until just last month he says the idea for the pizza donuts came to him in a dream. I can't wait to play more with donuts and do the whole savory doughnut thing and just do agree with you know





