Jennifer Hudson joining the Voice

Jennifer Hudson joining the Voice
Jennifer Hudson joining the Voice

Jennifer hudson is joining "the joining "the voice" !jennifer hudson will join returning coaches miley cyrus, adam levine and blake shelton this fall for season 13.((dan))hudson has served as a coach on the u-k version of "the voice" and considers herself a passionate fan of the show.last may jennifer hudson starred in nbc's "hairspray live!"hudson won as oscar, golden globe, sag and bafta award ..

Among other honors for her iconic performance in the 2007



