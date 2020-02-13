Lehigh cruises in Patriot League tournament opener

Has the full alignment, including a north division that looks a bit different... lehigh softball won 36 games last season.

But it all ended a bit earlier than expected when the team was eliminated in the patriot league tournament on their own field.

Once again, the mountain hawks earned the right to host the conference tournament this year......the team came out today, and played like it had a chip on its shoulder...first round matchup with holy cross...1st inning on the first pitch she seesmary- hannah smith gets all of this onesmith starts the game off right and lehigh never looked back.1-0 hawkslater in the 1stbrianna gerhardt goes opposite waygerhardt singles in katie schultz and lehigh puts a 5 spot up in the 1st on the crusaders...4th inning, lehigh up 6-0katie schultz adds to that total with a base hit rbilehigh wins in 6 innings 9-1 play boston u.

Tomorrow morning at 11... 3 3 "yeah, we just wanted to take it one game at a time and we're going to come out of the first inning and give it our best