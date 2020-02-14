Global  

Admission Opens Doors for Nature Preserve

Depth at 9 on local 7.

Shelley--it has been about a year since wesselman nature society began charging admission-- but officials there say the cost of entry has opened more doors than it has closed.

Wesselman's executive director-- john scott foster-- says the price at the door has actually upped membership-- from about 200 members this time last year-- to about 700 members now.and with a bigger budget-- foster says visitors and members-- and not just the preserve are benefiting.(john scott foster/ executive director- wesselman nature society)"we couldn't take much risk, and this allows us the luxury of trying new things, which we're doing for the community.

"shelley--foster-- who's headed up most all of wesselman's recent projects, like the playscape, expected to be unveiled in june, will be stepping down from his position at wesselman's effective next week to accept a job closer to




