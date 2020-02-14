Brownsville GEAR UP Student Receives Scholarship to Trinity

It's that time of year.

Our high school seniors are graduating and our gear up students have reached that milestone.

Letty garza has more in today's gear up.

Gear up student jordan rudd attends veterans memorial high school in brownsville.

She's involved in four varsity sports including basketball, and a number of academic clubs.

Jordan's about to embark on a higher education career.

On this day she announced something very special and she shared it with channel five news.

I know this week at school we are doing kind of college decision celebration and everyone is getting together and telling everybody where we are going to spend the next four years...so that's exciting.

Jordan...the suspense is killing us.

Where are you attending college?

I'm going to attend trinity university in san antonio and i'm actually on academic scholarship and i plan on majoring possibly psychology and getting in to criminal psychology...stu ff like that.

Her gear up facilitator celina barrera scott is so proud this academic scholar and basketball player chose trinity.

She couldn't have selected a better school...it's such a prestigious school and it's close by...and she had a lot of choices not only because of her academics, but because of her athletic ability jordan plans to work directly with criminals.

I want to get more detailed into criminal psychology and maybe figure out who criminals brains work and why they do what they do i'm facinated with that kind of stuff jordan worked hard throughout her high school career...so much so she now has a full ride scholarship to trinity where she will play basketball... more on jordan's scholarship and awards on next week's gear up.

I'm letty garza with gear up in brownsville.

Warm