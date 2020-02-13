Global  

Crash Near Fordland Kills Strafford Man

Crash Near Fordland Kills Strafford Man

Crash Near Fordland Kills Strafford Man

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.

-- A pickup truck crash early Wednesday morning claims the life of the driver and injures a passenger.
Crash Near Fordland Kills Strafford Man

And in more local news at five... jennifer a pickup truck crash early this morning claims the life of the driver... and injures a passenger.

Missouri highway patrol says.... 31-year- old "jeffrey symmonds" of strafford... died in a crash about 5:30-am wednesday on route p-p west of fordland.

Troopers say... the crash happened when symmonds drove off the right side of the road... hit a mailbox... and overcorrected.

The truck flipped over several times -- throwing symmonds out.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger




