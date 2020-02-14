Help Honor Fallen Officers Monday at the Law Enforcement Mem

By advancing in prenatal and postpartum care.

(jackie:) it is only may and already this year 45 officers have lost their lives while on duty.

(andy:) on monday, law enforcement officers and the community will come together to honor them.

Kamr local four's angelina perez has details on the law enforcement memorial.

(angelina perez:) officers from around the texas panhandle will gather at the llano east cemetary to honor the dozens of officers who have died in the line of duty already this year.

In 2016, 144 officers died and already in 2017, 45 officers have been killed in the country.

Sgt.

Thomas higgins/amarillo police department: "it is ver important for us to show our support to those families of those officers.

It shows those families that we have not forgotton the sacrifice of those officers."

For the amarillo police department, the memorial this year is a good way to honor two of their own.

Sgt.

Thomas higgins/amarillo police department: "k-9 bruno was killed during a training accident in june of 2016 and then officer scherlen passed away on august 4th 2016."

Law enforcemen officials are encourging the public to attend the event to help show their support for our men and women in blue.

Sgt.

Thomas higgins/amarillo police department: "we really appreciate the public's help support and we would love to have the public at these events because it does remind us that they do support us and it is very difficult for us to do our jobs if we do not have the public support."

In amarillo, angelina perez kamr local four news.

(andy:) the memorial will take place monday at five-30.

It will be at