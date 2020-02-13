Reflecting on the Cochran Trial

Roof caving in.... 3 nearly two and a half years after the death of iron river's chris regan, kelly cochran was sentenced yesterday in iron county trial court to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Reporter: though she still faces charges for the murder of her husband in indiana, cochran's sentencing was closure for those who worked hard to put here behind bars.

Detective jeremy ogden, hobart indiana police department: "we're just very pleased with the outcome of the jury's decision obviously.

And i'm very pleased with the judge's sentence to life in prison.

I think it's very adequate, and it's where she belongs."

Reporter: attending the sentencing was a way for some of the jury members to reflect on the 13 day trial.sherrie mcfarland, juror: "it was really rough.

It was very emotional.

It's something you only see and hear on tv.

And you're not prepared to see it and hear it in real life, and realize it actually does happen.

But there wasn't anybody in that room in the deliberation that didn't feel like she was guilty."reporter: and now looking back, several bystanders who have followed the trial say that some of the details are still hard to believe.mary jean dulmage: "i'd been researching this for 9 months prior to the trial.

And, almost everyday in the trial there was something else that i didn't know that would just make me shake my head.

Yeah, it was crazy."reporter: so crazy, that mary jean and walt ammerman, who testified in cochran's trial, are writing a book."walt and i are writing book.

In fact, it's almost done.

So this is sort of the last step, getting the sentencing done so.cynthia: what are you calling the book?

Mary jean: cold from the inside.cynthia: how did you come up with that title?mary jean: "well we wanted to tie the u.p.

Into it a little bit.

And i just feel like, at least the way she's come off in speaking in court and with other people that, she's pretty cold."tune in saturday for an encore presentation of the local 3 special report: "sex.

Lies and murder...the kelly cochran case."it will air saturday at 11:00 p.m., 10 central...right here on local 3.