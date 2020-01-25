Global  

Coronavirus continuing to spread

The number of coronavirus patients is on the rise with China continuing to be hardest hit by the outbreak.

In the US there are 14 confirmed cases so far and that's counting a recently confirmed second case in San Diego and health officials now warning the virus could soon start spreading in communities here at home.
Australian authorities used phone location tracking to retrace steps of couple with coronavirus

With coronavirus continuing to spread and world governments doing what they can to halt it, it was...
Mashable - Published


BrandonPowe2

Brandon Powe RT @HarrisCoJudge: We’re continuing to monitor the global spread of coronavirus and in contact with local, state, and federal officials. Th… 2 hours ago

jackgwilliams

Jack Williams RT @PostGraphics: Today the CDC announced the 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States. We're continuing to track the spre… 8 hours ago

PostGraphics

Post Graphics Today the CDC announced the 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States. We're continuing to track th… https://t.co/jCYCE0dcPd 8 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com Coronavirus continuing to spread - Video https://t.co/YldDbHhO1E #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/nga1VH7uH9 10 hours ago

DanielleFong

Danielle Fong🦠🧬💨🇨🇳🛫🐉💗🕵🏻‍♀️ RT @Trinitydraco1: Today I will be focusing on sanitization and continuing to push disaster preparation. I will be reporting less on indivi… 10 hours ago

Trinitydraco1

Trinity Today I will be focusing on sanitization and continuing to push disaster preparation. I will be reporting less on i… https://t.co/YY3snkc1Qe 10 hours ago

ClinicalPhase

Clinical Trials News RT @ClinicalPhase: Breakthrough as live coronavirus grown from patients: The latest update from the World Health Organization WHO reveals t… 11 hours ago

WPXIScott

Scott Harbaugh RT @LizKilmerWPXI: CONTINUING COVERAGE: As the coronavirus continues to spread.... researchers at Pitt are in the process of getting sample… 17 hours ago


CDC: Avoid All Nonessential Travel To China Because Of Virus [Video]CDC: Avoid All Nonessential Travel To China Because Of Virus

A coronavirus has already killed more than 105 people in China and it&apos;s continuing to spread.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Extra precautions being taken in Metro Detroit to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus [Video]Extra precautions being taken in Metro Detroit to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus

Health leaders from around the world are continuing to monitor the spread of the coronavirus, now responsible for the deaths more than 2 dozen people in China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:37Published

