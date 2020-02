Cindy McCain speaks in Bakersfield 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:13s - Published Cindy McCain speaks in Bakersfield She's seen firsthand the race to the White House, was by the side of one of the most known senators in U.S. history and has been recognized for philanthropy. Cindy McCain spoke about all of that right here in Bakersfield. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cindy McCain speaks in Bakersfield THE WHITE HOUSE... WAS BY THESIDE OF ONE OF THE MOST KNOWNSENATORS IN U-SHISTORY AND HAS BEEN RECOGNIZEDFOR PHILANTHROPY.AND TONIGHT -- CINDY MCCAINSPOKE ABOUT ALL OF THAT RIGHTHERE IN BAKERSFIELD...THE BAKERSFIELD CITY SCHOOLDISTRICT POSTING THESE PICTURESTONIGHT OF THE WIDOW OF LONGTIMESENATOR JOHNMCCAIN SPEAKTING TO JEFFERSONAND WILLIAMSELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS ATTHE BOYS AND GIRLSCLUBS BEFORE SPEAKING AT THEKERN COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS.IT WAS ALL PART OF A FUNDRAISERFOR THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBOF KERN COUNTY.ACCORDING TO THE BOYS AND GIRLSCLUB -- MCCAIN ALSOSPOKE ON THE CURRENT POLITICALENVIRONMENTAND ITS IMPACT ON YOUTH TODAY --AND WHAT EDUCATIONCHALLENGES AND SUCCESSES WILLHELP CHILDREN.OFFICIALS WITH THE BOYS ANDGIRLS CLUB TELLING 23 ABCTHE FUNDS RAISED FROM THE EVENTWILL DIRECTLY BENEFITTHEIR AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS..."DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR WE RUN62AFTERSCHOOL PRRAMS FOR 75-HUNDRED STUDENTS EVERY DAY.THOSEDOLLARS HELP AUGMENT THE GRANTSAND THE CONTRACTS WE HAVEWITH LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS TODO THOSE PROGRAMS. THERE'S A LOTOFMONEY TO RAISE BECAUSE 86PERCENT OF OF THE STUDENTSATTEND THEPROGRAMS FOR FREE."THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF KERNCOUNTY SERVE OVER 15-THOUSAND CHILDREN THROUGH AVARIETY OFTHE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF KERNCOUNTY SERVE OVER 15- THOUSANDCHILDREN THROUGH A VARIETY OFPROGRAMS LOCALLY DURING THEYEAR.KERN COUNTY REMAINS UNDERCONTROL OF HIGH PRE





You Might Like

Tweets about this Bako.com Cindy McCain speaks in #Bakersfield - Video https://t.co/7ZP6XujrQ5 #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/aIHHEwLXGY 10 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Cindy McCain speaking in Bakersfield Cindy McCain speaking in Bakersfield at fundraiser benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Kern County Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:31Published 7 minutes ago