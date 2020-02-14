Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dog distemper cases on the rise in California

Dog distemper cases on the rise in California

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Dog distemper cases on the rise in California

Dog distemper cases on the rise in California

California authorities are warning pet owners of an unusually high number of canine distemper virus cases in wildlife populations statewide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February, 12, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February, 12, 2020

Coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the United States -- another case announced in San Diego -- plus the impact the virus is having companies around the world... And -- local students leading a..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 11:30Published

Coronavirus continuing to spread [Video]Coronavirus continuing to spread

The number of coronavirus patients is on the rise with China continuing to be hardest hit by the outbreak. In the US there are 14 confirmed cases so far and that's counting a recently confirmed second..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.