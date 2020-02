Body found in Tulare County identified

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IDENTIFIED THEBODY OF A MAN FOUND NEAR APONDING BASIN IN TULARECOUNTY...ACCORDING TO OUR FRESNOAFFILIATE -- THE MAN WASIDENITFIED AS 56-YEAR-OLD PEDROSANTIAGO OF DELANO...ACCORDING TO T-C-S-O, DEPUTIESWERE CALLED OUT AROUND 10:30A.M.

TO THE AREA OF AVENUE 120AND HIGHWAY 43 ON FEBRUARY 6TH-- WHERE THE BODY OF SANTIAGOWAS FOUND.

AN AUTOPSY WASPERFORMED, BUT AUTHORITIES AREWAITING FORADDITIONAL TESTING BEFORE THEYDETERMINE AN OFFICIALCAUSE OF DEATH.HOWEVER -- HOMICIDE DETECTIVESWERE CALLED TOTHE SCENE DURING THE INITIALDISCOVERY.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKEDTO CONTACT THE T-C-S-O AT (5-5-9)--7-3-3--62--18.THE JIM BURKE EDUCATION