Let your heart soar, just not your balloon

FLOWERS AND OR BALLOONS TO LOVEDONES IN HONOR OFVALENTINE'S DAY...BUT PG&E SPREADING AN IMPORTANTMESSAGE TODAYABOUT SAFETY WHEN IT COMES TOTHOSE BALLOONS."WE WANT OUR CUSTOMERS TOCELEBRATE, BUT TO CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY AS IT RELATES TOMETALLICBALLOONS.

THEY ARE VERY POPULARTHIS TIME OF YEAR, OBVIOUSLY,WITH CANDY OR FLOWERS, SO WEWANT THEM TO BE UTILIZED.

BUT WEALSO WANT TO REMIND OURCUSTOMERS THAT THEY CAN COME INCONTACT WITH OUR POWERLINES.

IFTHEY DO THAT, THEY CAN SPARK,THEY CAN CAUSE A POWEROUTAGE, THEY CAN ALSOPOTENTIALLY CAUSE A FIRE."KATIE ALLEN FROM PG&E OFFEREDSOME SAFETY TIPS FORMETALLIC BALLOONS.PG&E SAYS USE CAUTION AND AVOIDCELEBRATINGWITH METALLIC BALLOONS NEAROVERHEAD ELECTRIC LINES...MAKE SURE HELIUM FILLED BALLOONSARE SECURELY TIED TOA WEIGHT AND WHEN POSSIBLE KEEPTHEM INDOORS.OFFICIALS ALSO ADD THAT YOUSHOULD NOT BUNDLE THEMTOGETHER.IN 20-19 -- METALLIC BALLOONSSTRIKING POWER