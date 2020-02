Thursday Morning Forecast 2/13/2020

HIGH PRESSURE CONTINUES TODOMINATE IN THE PACIFIC, SENDINGTHE JET STREAM AND THEREFORE ALLSTORM TRACKS WELL UPINTO CANDA.

THAT MEANS WE ARESUNNY AND WARM YET AGAIN TODAY,WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S FORTHE VALLEY PAIRED WITHMODERATE AIR QUALITY.

THERE WILLBE SOME HIGH THIN CLOUDSSTREAMING OVERHEAD THE NEXT FEWDAYS, BUT WE'RESTAYING DRY AND ABOVE AVERAGETHROUGH YOUR WEEKEND AHEAD.SO FOR VALENTINE'S DAY TOMORROWEXPECT THEUPPER 60S WITH A BIT OF A BREEZEIN THE VALLEY AND THEN WEREBOUND TO THE LOW 70S ONSATURDAY.THE UPPER 60S ARE BACK SUNDAY ASWE WATCH A MOISTURE-STARVED COLD FRONT SWEEP OVERTHE REGION, BRINGINGSOME MORE CLOUDS AND BREEZESWITH THAT SLIGHTCOOLING, BUT THERE'S ONLY A 10%CHANCE OF RAIN FOR KERNCOUNTY.WE'LL BE COOLER AND CLEARING OUTON PRESIDENT'S DAYMONDAY WITH A DROP BACK TO THELOW 60S HERE IN THEVALLEY, BUT THAT'S ON TRACK FORAVERAGE THIS TIME OFYEAR.THE REST OF NEXT WEEK LOOKSSUNNY AND WARMER WITH AMIX OF MORE UPPER 60S AND LOW70S... UNFORTUNATELYTHAT MEANS THERE ARE STILL NOPROMISING RAIN CHANCES INSIGHT AS WE EXPERIENCEABNORMALLY DRY DROUGHTCONDITIONS IN THE REGION AND THESIERRA SNOWPACKCONTINUES TO MELT.