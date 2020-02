Bernie Sanders declares victory in New Hampshire

NEW DEVELOPMENTS TONIGHT --BERNIE SANDERS HAS WON THE NEWHAMPSHIRE PRIMARY.THE VERMONT SENATOR SECURING ALIGHT LEAD AHEAD OFFORMER MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG.THIS AS ANDREW YANG ANNOUNCED HEIS CALLING IT QUITS ANDSUSPENDING HIS CAMPAIGN.ABC'S MONA KOSAR ABDI IS INMANCHESTER NEW HAMPSHIREWITH MORE...A BIG NIGHT-AND A BIG WIN FORBERNIE SANDERS-THEVERMONT SENATOR CLAIMING THE TOPSPOT IN THE NEWHAMPSHIRE PRIMARY--IT'S ON TO NEVADA, IT'S ON TOSOUTHCAROLINA, IT'S ON TO WIN THEDEMOCRATIC NOMINATION.BUT UNLIKE HIS 2016 VICTORY INTHE GRANITE STATE--THIS TIMESANDERS BARELY EDGING OUT FORMERMAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG -WHO FELT A BOOST FROM HIS STRONGSHOWING IN IOWA--SO MANY OF YOU DECIDED THAT AMIDDLE CLASS MAYOR AND A VETERANFROM THE INDUSTRIAL MIDWEST WASTHERIGHT CHOICE TO TAKE ON THISPRESIDENT.AND AMY KLOBUCHAR'S PLAIN-TALKMESSAGECLEARLY RESONATING WITHVOTERS-THE SENATOR COMINGIN THIRD AFTER GAINING A SURGEOF MOMENTUM IN RECENT DAYS.WE HAVE BEATEN THE ODDS EVERYSTEP OFTHE WAY.OVER THE WEEKEND HER CAMPAIGNDRAWING ITSLARGEST CROWD IN THE GRANITESTATE--AND BRINGING INMILLIONS IN DONATIONS.THE NIGHT HOWEVER--NOT UNFOLDINGAS ELIZABETHWARREN HAD HOPED.SHE IS NOW TIED WITH FORMER VPBIDEN - WHO SPENT THE DAYDOWNPLAYING EXPECTATION.THE MASSACHUTTES SENATOR TAKINGTHE STATE ATELECTION NIGHT PARTY TOCONGRATULATE HERCOMPETITORS.SENATOR SANDERS AND MAYORBUTTIGIEGHAD STRONG NIGHTS.

AND I ALSOWANNA CONGRATULATE MY FRIEND ANDCOLLEAGUE AMY KLOBUCHAR FORSHOWING JUST HOW WRONG THEPUNDITSCAN BE WHEN THEY COUNT A WOMANOUT.BUT WARREN MAKING IT CLEAR THISWAS NOT A CONCESSIONSPEECH AND THAT HER CAMPAIGN ISIN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL.MEANWHILE - FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN LEFT FORSOUTH CAROLINA HAVING HADSIMILAR RESULTS IN NEWHAMPSHIRE.AND BASED ON PRELIMINARYANALYSIS OF THE NEW HAMPSHIREEXIT POLLS..ALMOST HALF OF THE VOTERS DIDN'TDECIDE ON WHO TO VOTE FORUNTIL THE LAST MINUTE..AND OVER 60% SAID THEY CHOOSE ACANDIDATE THEYFEEL CAN BEAT PRESIDENT TRUMP.MONA KOSAR ABDI, ABC NEWS,MANCHESTER, NHAND -- VOTERS IN MCFARLAND ANDWASCO WILL DECIDE THE FATE